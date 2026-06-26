Knicks front office is celebrating their title by battling with James Dolan

Owners willing to spend big money on payroll is one of the largest competitive advantages in the modern NBA. The New York Knicks do not appear to be blessed with that advantage. Their owner, James Dolan, seems determined to stop New York from defending the NBA title they captured last season.

The enigmatic owner was quick to go on record with his belief that going into the second apron would be "suicidal." Ostensibly, Dolan fears venturing into that payroll range because of the possible financial and draft penalties associated with staying there for multiple seasons. Various restrictions on roster building also come into play with teams in the second apron, but those can generally be manuevered around by savvy front offices.

It's safe to say the Knicks' front office is at odds with their controlling owner. An anonymous source from inside the building articulated their belief that avoiding the second apron would cause the franchise to lose the depth that was so vital in their title run. Specifically, key reserves like Landry Shamet, Deuce McBride, Mitchell Robinson and Jose Alvarado may be snapped up by competitors with more money to spend in free agency.

Leaking the belief that so many fan favorites would depart could be a strategy by the Knicks' front office to exert pressure onto Dolan. To date, it hasn't worked. Sources told The Athletic that Dolan is still committed to keeping the team out of the second apron even after his comments sparked outrage from Knicks fans on social media.

What should the Knicks do this offseason?

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson | Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images

The prudent path for New York is to make some difficult choices on which of thier own free agents it makes the most sense to retain. There's a cogent argument to be made that they shouldn't keep everyone. That does not mean Dolan is right to force the front office to part with everyone who helped them win a championship.

Mitchell Robinson is a nice player, but the combination of his medical history and high asking price in free agency makes letting him leave the smart decision for the Knicks. They can give Ariel Hukporti a chance to seize Robinson's role for a fraction of the price.

Jordan Clarkson is another free agent who is expendable. If he's willing to return to the franchise on a minimum deal then he should be retained. Anything more than that and the Knicks should let him seek greener pastures in free agency.

That leaves Alvarado, McBride and Shamet as priority free agents for the team to retain. Alvarado has a $4.5 million player option for next season. The Knicks would be happy for him to take up that option. The more likely outcome would be for him to opt-out and sign a multi-year deal at a slightly higher salary. The Knicks can set their valuation for Alvarado and live with whether or not it's enough to keep him around.

Shamet projects to be the easier guard to retain due to his advanced age, but the Knicks should work harder to keep McBride in the fold. He may not be quite as impactful as Shamet was during this year's playoff run, but he can make a larger multi-year impact on a team that wants to retain its place amongst the Eastern Conference elite.

Who will win: Dolan or the Knicks' front office?

The unfortunate reality for Knicks fans still reveling in championship glory is that Dolan has the power to screw it all up for them next year. Flags fly forever, but the owner's desire to save money could plunge them back into relative mediocrity in the very near future. Dolan's got all the power and the stubborness required to grind his front office into submission.

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