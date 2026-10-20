Knicks season opener sets new record with eye-popping ticket prices

Opening night of the 2026-27 NBA regular season is finally here, and one of the three matchups the league is treating us to is the Philadelphia 76ers at the New York Knicks in the famous Madison Square Garden arena.

Hopefully, you have a fully functioning television because if you want to watch these two Eastern Conference teams clash, it is going to cost you a pretty penny.

Knicks record-setting home-opener

While the reporting on the numbers has varied a great deal, the bottom line is that it is going to cost you four figures to land the cheapest possible tickets to this game. As of typing this sentence, the cheapest seats on Vivid Seats are listed at 2,273 dollars per person, and that's without including taxes and fees. I imagine it's hard to track ticket prices for every regular season game ever, but some sources are listing this as the most expensive regular season game in NBA history.

New York is an expensive place to live, and the Knicks are a mighty popular team these days. So, some people may see these numbers and think that these figures are not out of the ordinary. However, rest assured, these kinds of prices are atypical, even for the Knickerbockers.

This is insane. 🤯



The price to see every other team play in their home opener COMBINED: $1,545



The CHEAPEST price to get into the 76ers vs. Knicks tonight: $1,865



(Ticket prices via @tickpick) pic.twitter.com/KbJE5cG9IX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 20, 2026

Why are the prices so high?

Obviously, the Knicks are an inherently popular team, so their prices will always be inflated to a degree. However, even with that baked in, this is one of those rare times where all the stars are in perfect alignment.

The Knicks are playing their first home game in months, so fans are missing watching their beloved team put the ball in the net. This is the first time the Knicks have played meaningful basketball since they hoisted their first Larry O'Brein Trophy in 53 freaking years!! Oh, and tonight is the night that they are honoring the team and presenting them with their championship rings.

That alone would be enough to make desperate fans pay a pretty penny. However, their opponent also has a great deal of excitement around them. LeBron James -- the game's most famous player ever, and also probably its greatest player -- is making his debut for the 76ers. A debut that many people (including himself) expect to be his last. He's not the only new piece, either. Former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is also playing his first-ever game for the team based in the City of Brotherly Love.

You have to feel for diehard fans. No working class Knicks' faithful can realistic afford to go see their beloved team play this game in person (at least not without seriously setting themselves back financially). However, when you factor in all the variables at play here, it makes sense why the demand is so high. Now, it is up to the Knicks to live up to the billing and start the season with a win over the 76ers.