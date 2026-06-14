Knicks vs. Spurs live score, team and player stats for NBA Finals Game 5

A potentially decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals figures to test the mettle of every player involved. Does Jalen Brunson have what it takes to close things out for the New York Knicks? Can Victor Wembaynama will the San Antonio Spurs to extend the series?
The Knicks lead 3-1 in the series. They've stolen three victories from the jaws of defeat, winning despite trailing by double-digits in each. Game 4 was their comeback pièce de résistance as they overturned a 29-point deficit to score a legendary win thanks to OG Anunoby's last-second tip in. With all the momentum on their side, they're one win away from a third NBA championship—their first since 1973.
The Spurs have managed just one win in four games, but their sizable leads in each suggest they're doing something right. They just haven't been able to extend it into the most pivotal moments of games. Their Finals lives depend on changing that in Game 5.
Legacies are on the line on Saturday in San Antonio. Keep up with the game and all the stats all night right here.
Knicks vs. Spurs live score
Game tracker
Player stats
Player odds
*Odds via DraftKings
Points
- Jalen Brunson: 30+ (+104)
- Victor Wembanyama: 30+ (+100)
- OG Anunoby: 18+ (-118)
- Stephon Castle: 17+ (+100)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 18+ (+109)
- Dylan Harper: 16+ (-115) OVER
- De'Aaron Fox: 16+ (-118)
- Devin Vassell: 15+ (+100)
Threes
- OF Anunoby: 3+ (-111)
- Devin Vassell: 3+ (-107)
- Jalen Brunson: 3+ (+124) OVER
- Julian Champagnie: 3+ (+136) OVER
- Victor Wembanyama: 3+ (+172)
Rebounds
- Victor Wembanyama: 12+ (-111)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 12+ (+110)
- Josh Hart: 9+ (-112)
- Dylan Harper: 7+ (+125)
- OG Anunoby: 6+ (+113)
Assists
- Stephon Castle: 7+ (-117)
- Jalen Brunson: 7+ (+123)
- De'Aaron Fox: 7+ (+119)
- Josh Hart: 5+ (-125)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 4+ (+104)