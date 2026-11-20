Kon Knueppel landed at No. 10 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Kon Knueppel had a 100 percent approval rating after his rookie season. The fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft; part of a spunky and dangerous Charlotte Hornets team. Made 273 3-pointers, the all-time rookie record. It was going absolutely swimmingly. Then he played two Play-In games.

In these two disastrous, calamitous games, one crazy overtime win and one blowout loss, Knueppel was 5-of-22 from the field and 1-of-12 on 3-pointers and was a combined -46 while on the floor. After shooting over 42 percent from downtown and looking every bit the premium shooter and athlete he was billed as for 81 games, Knueppel was terrible; it's not that he was invisible so much as he was actively detrimental. The Knueppel Crew was in shambles.

No sport that plays an 82-game regular season should judge a player by a two-game sample, but the NBA public is unique in that we prize playoff performance above literally all other performance. The Greatest of All Time is, to most people, still Michael Jordan despite the obvious superiority of LeBron James' career stats; when you're 6-0 in the NBA Finals, people don't care about the other stuff. That is why, somehow, after an incredible rookie season in which he scored over 18 points per game on near-50-40-90 shooting splits, I began this column with his performance in the Play-In.

Yet Knueppel hasn't been in the "playoffs," technically, and Play-In stats just disappear into the ether for the guys in those games; you have to look up the stats separately. They obviously don't impact Knueppel's regular season totals because ... they aren't the regular season, but these one-game soirees aren't anyone's definition of a playoff series either. The Charlotte Hornets will be expecting quite a lot more out of this upcoming season, though, and the playoffs are the goal for this much-tortured fanbase after a fun but ultimately inconclusive 2025-26 and the departure of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges in bombshell trades.

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Kon Knueppel's new role will define the future of the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are the Hornets better after these trades, or are they just better positioned? (Given their start to this season, we can clearly see that they're not better). They have a massive war chest of assets, major financial flexibility and solid depth, but the starting lineup of Coby White, Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Naz Reid and Moussa Diabate won't necessarily be breaking down any castle gates in a loaded Eastern Conference. And Knueppel will now need to be the first or second scoring option nearly every night; is that something he's actually ready for?

LaMelo Ball is a player of debatable value, but his impact could never be questioned. Positive or negative, Ball was inherently the focal point of the Hornets attack whenever he was on the court; he's a transcendent passer and a naturally gifted shooter when he isn't making bizarre shot decisions. Knueppel, meanwhile, was an A++ supporting cast member, but now he needs to put on his tap shoes and lead the opening number.

The tone of this profile has probably been overly cautious; Knueppel had a tremendous rookie season, and I firmly believe he would have won Rookie of the Year had Luka Doncic's All-NBA appeal process not delayed voting until after Knueppel's horrific Play-In performance (yes, I legitimately believe that is what happened). The 20-year-old Knueppel started 80 games for a perennially terrible team, impacted the game in uncountable ways and established himself as one of the most valuable young players in the sport. If he's this good a shooter, he will have a 20-year NBA career literally no matter what.

He could also be so much more; he could be a superstar if he adds more levels to his offensive game. The Hornets are investing time and resources in the Knueppel-Miller duo to be the future of their franchise, and that's a great bet from where we're all standing. But this will be a different role and a different season and the basketball business is merciless. The Knueppel hype was through the roof for most of last year, but the worst plan in the NBA is to assume everything will just keep getting better. Sports is literally a zero-sum game; some things have to get worse. So which one is Knueppel? I think his arrow points up, but whatever direction he goes, so too will go the Hornets.