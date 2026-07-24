Latest Jimmy Butler injury update will have Warriors fans feeling sick

The team's championship window is narrowing with core players aging and no immediate replacement on the horizon.

The Golden State Warriors' offseason has been somewhat of a disappointment, at least based on what they hoped for heading into this summer. Yes, they got Yaxel Lenderborg, who looked every bit as advertised during the 2026 Vegas Summer League. Yes, they got Steve Kerr to stick around for a little while longer. However, it looks like they won't be adding that marquee star they were hoping for.

It sounds like the Washington Wizards are not going to move off Anthony Davis, and, as a result, LeBron James isn't really interested in playing for the Bay Area Boys, despite Stephen Curry's best recruiting efforts.

To make matters worse, the player that the Warriors were going to use to match Davis' salary is going to be out of the mix for longer than initially expected.

Jimmy Butler injury update

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of people think that is was Curry being sidelined for most of the season that really killed the Warriors. This is true, but even with Curry, Golden State had no chance of making a run without Jimmy Butler III.

Ever since Butler was traded to the Warriors from the Miami Heat at the 2025 trade deadline, the Warriors have had a 46-22 record when Butler is in uniform (50-29 when you include the playoffs).

Last season, Butler tore his ACL during a January regular season game against the Heat, of all teams. At that point, the Warriors had a respectable 25-19 record. After that injury, they went a putrid 12-28.

Since he suffered the injury, the hope was that Butler would be ready to go right around the start of the regular season. Unfortunately, this recent update makes it sound like that is not even close to the case.

On a recent episode of ESPN Today, NBA Insider Anthony Slater mentioned that Butler will likely not be back until January/February. What makes this news even more concerning is that Slater made it sound like Butler returning by then and being a productive player would be a Herculean feat, rather than something fans can bank on.

"You know, he still can't run, sprint in a full line, but they feel like he's making progress and there's probably an unfair burden being put on him to come back in the January, February range, 11-12 months, and boost them mid-season considering he's 37. But he's a really confident individual. He is extension eligible in February. So there's some personal motivation."

Of course, Butler will be 37 years old at this point, and he wouldn't be the first person to take some time to find his footing after a torn ACL. Warriors fans probably should have expected this news, but expecting news and actually hearing it are two different things.

What makes this news even more sickening is that it looks unlikely that James will be coming to town. According to DraftKings, Golden State has the third-best odds of landing James (+400, an implied probability of 20 percent). While James may not be a great fit alongside Butler, it would be nice to have him in Butler's place while the latter is still finding his footing.

This is also a big reason the Warriors wanted to try to trade Butler for Davis (outside of making them more appealing to James). The Warriors are certiantly pleased with Butler's on-court production and his fit alongside their franchise icon, but they know that, barring some miracle, 2026-27 is probably a lost season for him.

Kerr, Curry, Draymond Green -- the staples of this dynastic run -- are all on their last legs. This injury update is a huge blow, as this group simply doesn't have time to sit around and wait.

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