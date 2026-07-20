LeBron James hatred of the Celtics could force him to sign with these East rivals

One of the NBA's biggest stars is heading into free agency with his feelings toward Boston well documented.

The Boston Celtics aren't in the habit of doing favors for their Eastern Conference rivals. Ironically, that could be just what they do in regards to LeBron James' upcoming free agency decision.

ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst has a long history of covering James dating back to his time as a prep star in Akron. He recently went on record with his opinion that James "hates Boston" on the Hoop Collective podcast. Windhorst believes the Celtics would be the last franchise James would ever elect to play for.

That news should give optimism to the three Eastern Conference teams still believed to be in the running to land James. The Cavaliers have a history of tense playoff series during James' previous stints with the club. The 76ers believe they are in a position to be contenders after swinging a trade to bring in Jaylen Brown. The same can be said for the Timberwolves with their new point guard, LaMelo Ball, triggering what they hope will be a dynamic offense. The Heat would love to see James make a second big decision to take his talents to South Beach to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Will the Celtics really impact LeBron James' free agent decision?

Trying to get inside the mind of James is always a challenge. No one can really be sure what he's weighing as he decides which team to sign with in free agency.

It seems unlikely that hatred will really be a big part of his decision-making matrix. Making a move to an Eastern Conference team just to spite the Celtics seems like short-term thinking from a player who has always prided himself on valuing his long-term legacy. James might well commit to Cleveland, Philadelphia, Miami or Minnesota, but it's not going to be out of hatred for one of their conference rivals.

Where will LeBron James go in free agency?

The Cavaliers stil feel like they are the odds-on favorites to bring James back for a third tour of duty. The all-time great has always strongly valued narrative and going back to his hometown to finish his career feels like a storybook for the future Hall of Famer.

The Heat and 76ers are still lurking as second-tier competitiors for James in the Eastern Conference. He greatly enjoyed his time in South Beach and playing with Giannis could make life much easier for James in the regular season. The 76ers represent another big-market opportunity where James could help elevate a team to a legitimate title contender.

The Warriors are the one Western Conference team that feels like a legitimate option for James. Moving to Golden State to help Steph Curry and Draymond Green mount one more run towards an NBA title also qualifies as a good narrative for James. The problem with that choice is that Golden State's roster would still project to be well behind the likes of San Antonio and Oklahoma City in the West.

In the end, no one knows where James will sign in free agency. At the moment, James himself does not even know. Rest assured any choice he makes will be made with a great deal of thought and intention on how it will impact his legacy.

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