Mike Brown is already working the refs in preparation for Game 4

Brown's focus seems to be on preventing repeat fouls that gave the Spurs easy scoring chances in the second half.

The San Antonio Spurs got on the board in the NBA Finals on Monday night, winning Game 3, 115-111 to secure a crucial game. The contest marked the first time the New York Knicks have lost a playoff game in almost six weeks and head coach Mike Brown was not happy with the officiating.

Mike Brown is not happy with the officiating after Game 3:



"I never thought I'd be in the NBA Finals and see a team get 24 free throw attempts in the second half to another team's eight." pic.twitter.com/yk3PDJ8HQh — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 9, 2026

The biggest gripe that Brown had was with the free throw disparity in the second half, when the Spurs went to the line 24 times and the Knicks received just eight foul shots. That proved to be critical in a game the Spurs won by four.

Knicks' fans haven't been happy with the whistle their team has received in this series as they have received more foul calls despite equally physical play from both sides. Spurs' star Victor Wembenyama has also gotten away with a few very aggressive shoves that were missed by the officials, including a cheap shot on Jalen Brunson in the first half that you can argue should be retroactively given a Flagrant 1.

Brunson frustrated at Wemby 😳 pic.twitter.com/0xd2HO78NV — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2026

A big reason the free throw disparity was so large in the second half was that the Knicks were quickly whistled for fouls early in both the third and fourth quarter, putting San Antonio in the penalty very early. Any off-ball foul resulted in free throws for the Spurs for the majority of the second half, allowing them easier opportunities to score without taking time off the clock.

Why Mike Brown is trying to work the refs ahead of Game 4

Brown is not a coach who complains about officiating very often so the fact he chose to do so here is quite interesting. It feels eerily similar to a situation the Knicks ran into during the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2024, when Pacers' coach Rick Carlisle complained about the officiating of that series, arguing that "small-market teams deserve an equal shot" in the game.

Carlisle was fined $35,000 for those comments, but he clearly was trying to send a message to the officials that he felt the physical play of the Knicks was being rewarded far too often. While Knicks' players admitted after the game that they were fouling a lot in Game 3, Brown may be trying to get the officials' attention towards some of the more physical play the Spurs have been getting away with, particularly towards Jalen Brunson.

Brunson has taken a lot of hard shots in this series, including the aforementioned Wembenyama play and an offensive foul where he essentially got run over by Stephon Castle. Officials did look at the latter play to see if it warranted an upgrade to a flagrant foul but opted to stick with the common foul call on the floor.

Stephon Castle was given a common foul for this play on Jalen Brunson.



The MSG crowd was not happy 😅 pic.twitter.com/7pvKzBlLj2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 9, 2026

This series has been a very physical one, with the Spurs and Knicks being two of the strongest defensive teams in the league. There is a line between letting the players play and avoiding football plays in a basketball game, which is what Brown is most likely hoping to get out of his commentary about the officiating.

A big reason the Knicks are up 2-1 in the series is because of their physical defense against Wembenyama and the Spurs, who looked shell shocked at points in Game 2. Pushing too far on the officials to call things tighter could hurt the Knicks as well, so the nudge here may be to avoid a situation where the Spurs are already in the penalty a few minutes into a quarter.

The Knicks played a rough game in Game 3 and the Spurs took advantage to get on the board in the NBA Finals. Brown is clearly hoping a little extra attention on the officiating can get a more aggressive whistle to remove the questionable plays from the game, which could give Brunson more freedom to operate and give the Knicks a chance to go up 3-1 on Wednesday night.

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