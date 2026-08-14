Missing out on DeMar DeRozan, Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson could crush the Cavs

The last few months have been rough for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They finally got over the hump, besting the Detroit Pistons to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since LeBron James left town, only to get absolutely manhandled by the New York Knicks in a four game sweep.

Then, instead of adding another piece to bolster their roster this offseason, they struck out on a James reunion Part II, and saw Dean Wade sign elsewhere (coincidentally, on the same team as James). The one "big" free agent signing they've managed thus far is notable for all the wrong reasons.

And just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, the Cavaliers may have another conundrum on their hands.

Money down the drain

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bright spots for the Cavaliers this summer has been James Harden's willingness to wait before re-signing to give the team some much-needed financial flexibility.

Obviously, the Cavaliers haven't been able to take advantage of The Beard's kindness yet, but there are still some interesting names left on the board. With two star guards (Harden and Donovan Mitchell) and two excellent bigs (Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley) already on the roster, what the Cavaliers really need is a versatile wing to make everything fit together. Peyton Watson, Jonathan Kuminga, and DeMar DeRozan are all potential options for filling this void (in the case of Kuminga and DeRozan, they are flawed options, but still options nonetheless).

However, if they can't land them, the Cavaliers are going to have to use the money they "saved" to give Harden some extra cash. Here is what Cavaliers Reporter Chris Fedor had to say about the matter:

"If the Cavs don't get Kuminga, if the Cavs don't get DeMar DeRozan, if the Cavs don't get Peyton Watson, then James is probably going to say, 'Hey, I was willing to create some financial flexibility. I was willing to be patient. I was willing to wait on LeBron and Kuminga and DeRozan and Peyton Watson and I was giving you guys the freedom to explore avenues to improve this roster. None of those materialized. I want to be compensated for that.' Does that mean that he's going to get an extra year, a third year instead of two years? Does that mean he's going to get a little bit extra money?"

This would be the ultimate lose-lose situation for the Cavaliers. Not only do they not get to address their team's biggest need in an offseason where the Eastern Conference got much more formidable, but they will also still be using that money on Harden.

This isn't to say that Harden isn't worth being paid. Based on my formula for estimating production value, if Harden matches his production from last season, he'd be worth roughly $37.6 million to the Cavaliers in 2026-27.

But in this league, the best team are the ones that get the most bang for their buck. Paying Harden simply because you could not pay anyone else would not be an efficient use of the limited resources available to the Cavaliers.

This is just another signal that the Cavaliers window is closing fast . The Knicks looked like they were on a whole other level than them a couple of months ago. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat are all doing more to improve their team than the Cavaliers.

This time last year, the East looked like the Cavaliers' conference to run away with. But right now, it looks like the rest of the conference is running away from them.