NBA Power Rankings: Celtics on a tear, Wizards in despair

The San Antonio Spurs have won 12 in a row. The Boston Celtics are on a six-game heater. Luka Doncic is channeling Wilt Chamberlain as the Los Angeles Lakers keep blowing the doors off their opponents.

On the other end of the spectrum, the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards have lost six and seven straight, respectively. Plus three teams are stuck at one win almost a month into the season. So much for improved parity around the league. Here are our updated NBA power rankings.

NBA power rankings with Celtics rising, Wizards collapsing

Team Record Movement 1. San Antonio Spurs 12-2 ↔ 2. Boston Celtics 11-2 ↑2 3. Houston Rockets 11-3 ↔ 4. Los Angeles Lakers 12-2 ↑1 5. Philadelphia 76ers 11-3 ↑1 6. Detroit Pistons 8-4 ↑1 7. Minnesota Timberwolves 9-4 ↑1 8. Portland Trail Blazers 9-3 ↑2 9. New York Knicks 7-6 ↔ 10. Oklahoma City Thunder 9-5 ↓8 11. Denver Nuggets 7-4 ↑1 12. Memphis Grizzlies 9-4 ↑1 13. Golden State Warriors 8-5 ↓2 14. Miami Heat 7-6 ↑4 15. Cleveland Cavaliers 7-7 ↔ 16. Atlanta Hawks 8-6 ↓2 17. Dallas Mavericks 7-7 ↓1 18. Toronto Raptors 5-8 ↓1 19. Indiana Pacers 5-9 ↑2 20. Orlando Magic 5-7 ↑3 21. LA Clippers 4-8 ↑3 22. Phoenix Suns 5-7 ↑1 23. Brooklyn Nets 3-9 ↑4 24. Chicago Bulls 3-9 ↑4 25. New Orleans Pelicans 4-10 ↓6 26. Washington Wizards 4-10 ↓6 27. Charlotte Hornets 4-9 ↓1 28. Utah Jazz 1-13 ↓3 29. Milwaukee Bucks 1-13 ↔ 30. Sacramento Kings 1-12 ↔

Are the Celtics the best team in the East?

Paul George - Boston Celtics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sure feels that way. We can't come to definitive conclusions this early in the campaign, but a smackdown win over the Sixers, in what was supposed to be Jaylen Brown's get-back game — plus a 42-9 first quarter in a blowout win over Dallas a few nights later — puts Boston a notch above the rest.

Paul George was always going to strike a more harmonious balance with Jayson Tatum on the wing. It's a question of durability moving forward. What really stands out about Boston is not their standard torrential downpour of 3s; it's the defense, which goes through stretches where it feels absolutely bulletproof. George and a healthy Tatum certainly help in that respect, but it's a total team effort. Boston plays with so much intensity and connectivity on that end of the floor, it's really a treat to watch.

For the 76ers, the process is slowly improving

LeBron James - Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to figure out their basic offensive functions at this stage, but to be 11-3 when not much has looked pretty is a genuine accomplishment. Philadelphia's formula to date has not felt very sustainable, but there are signs of improvement (that ill-fated "revenge" game against Boston notwithstanding). Folks dismissing the Sixers for outperforming the math ought to remember the virtue of patience, as it's incredibly hard to integrate two high-usage stars with two other high-usage stars.

It feels like Philadelphia is starting figure out its hierarchy, which ultimately is necessary on some level. It can't be your-turn, my-turn the whole season. Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown have felt more like 1A and 1B of late, with LeBron on setup duty and Joel Embiid working through his transition to a more connective role.

Embiid does not look or feel healthy, which is an obvious concern. That said, the process — pun intended — is honestly quite solid. He's getting deep post position and receiving easy looks as a result, with LeBron by far the best entry passer Embiid has ever played with. He's still launching 3s, which he needs to. The math should even out eventually. He's a vulnerable defender in space, but the rim protection remains essential. If the Sixers can keep surviving without Embiid, which was kinda the whole point of the Brown trade, the product will smooth out eventually.

Giannis and the Heat are on the rise

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Miami Heat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Predictably, the Miami Heat began the season in a rut as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo worked through their spacing issues. And predictably, everyone (us included) overreacted to an incredibly small and meaningless early-season sample size.

That's not to say the Heat are a perfect team, nor that I'd bet on a deep run for Miami in the playoffs. After four straight wins, however, the Heat are above .500 and starting to look the part of a serious threat. Miami walloped two postseason hopefuls, Cleveland and Detroit, back to back. Giannis has played all 13 games to start the season, something he hasn't done since 2022, when he won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Antetokounmpo is the beating heart of Miami's offense, but Adebayo has figured out how to pick his spots more effectively. Even Klay Thompson, back from the dead, is making a real impact with his 3-point gravity.

The depth concerns with Miami are real, so expect Pat Riley to move aggressively to find help at the trade deadline. The East is weaker than expected, though. As long as Giannis is healthy enough to dominate, the Heat will keep climbing their way up the standings.

Timberwolves depth is being stress-tested with Anthony Edwards out

Rudy Gobert, LaMelo Ball - Minnesota Timberwolves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Timberwolves have held up remarkably well in Anthony Edwards' absence, which is a credit to LaMelo Ball's profound additive effect on the offense. A reality-check loss to the Bulls on Saturday, however, put a spotlight on Minnesota's weaknesses.

There will be nights where LaMelo, elevated to a featured role in lieu of Edwards, ends up shooting the Wolves out of games. Their wing depth behind Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga is scarce at best. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert has four games with zero made field goals this season. Scoring has never been Gobert's primary contribution on the floor, but if his threat as a rim finisher completely collapses, it will cause issues for the Wolves.

Edwards will be out a while, so Minnesota is vulnerable.

Wizards are an embarrassment

Trae Young - Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards are on a seven-game skid with Anthony Davis and Trae Young mostly available, so the alarm bells are sounding. Washington's 147-119 loss to Houston, at home, on Sunday was some of the most embarrassing hoops I've ever witnessed. There was zero fight. So many easy transition buckets given up off of made baskets and long misses alike. Young went scoreless in a game for the first time ever.

AJ Dybantsa looks engaged and willful, but he's still learning the ropes. Davis has produced like a star on both ends, but Washington is gravely underperforming relative to its talent. The Young contract was the most obvious overpay at the time, but it could be even worse than imagined. Washington has a ton of interesting individual pieces, but the current product borders on unwatchable. Methinks head coach Brian Keefe's seat will get hot quickly, if it isn't already.