The Boston Celtics started out the beginning of their post-Jaylen Brown era on a strong note. The Celtics won 11 of their first 13 games to start the season, even trouncing Brown's new team, the Philadelphia 76ers, at their place.

However, the NBA season is filled with highs and lows, and this recent stretch has yielded a new low point in Boston. After starting 11-2, the Celtics have lost four straight, which has bumped them from the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Fortunately, the Celtics ended the skid on Tuesday behind a monster showing from Jayson Tatum and Brown's replacement, Paul George. And, in the process, they may have created a scheduling loophole that could help the team truly get back on track.

Why Celtics stars might not play a road game for a month

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards - Emirates NBA Cup | Kenny Giarla/GettyImages

What is the biggest variable that slows teams down? Injuries. The Celtics are not immune to this inevitability of sports. In three of their last four losses, the team was missing one or more core players.

The NBA schedule, with all that traveling from city to city, is grueling, which helps contribute to a lot of the injuries we see. So, if you want to give yourself the best possible chance to stay healthy, one way to do so would be to give players more nights to rest in their own bed. Unfortunately, since every team has to play 41 games at home and 41 on the road, this isn't exactly always an option.

But as one NBA reddit user (with a ton of time on their hands) pointed out, the Celtics may have just stumbled into a scenario in wihch they could go a whole month without having to make their marquee guys play a game on the road.

Here's how it works. Boston will travel to Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Nov. 30. From there, if the Celtics play their cards right, they won't have another true road game until their Midwest trip to face the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 30. A few variables need to fall in their favor to make this happen, though.

At 4-0 in NBA Cup games, the Celtics need to maintain their status as the No. 1 seed on the East side of the bracket, which will probably happen so long as the Miami Heat don't catch up to them. If the Celtics hold on to first, they will get to play their first two games of the knockout rounds at TD Garden. So long as they don't advance to the NBA Cup final, the Celtics won't have to do any more traveling for the NBA Cup.

After that, Boston has to travel to Brooklyn to play against the lowly Nets. This game falls on the first night of a back-to-back, so the Celtics can keep many of their older players in Boston to have them rested for the second leg against the Washington Wizards.

If the Celtics choose to do this (which would make sense, considering the Nets haven't been all that formidable to this point), their best players, like Tatum and George, get to play seven more games at home until they play the Bulls to kick off a six-game road trip.

Now, a few stars need to align to allow all this to happen. The Celtics need to maintain the East's top seed in the NBA Cup, they can only win one NBA Cup knockout game and the team has to rest their starters against the Nets on Dec. 13.

If they can manage to do all that, the Celtics will basically get ten straight home games, which is huge for a team that is 6-1 at home (compared to 6-5 on the road). There is no guarantee this all will happen and that staying at home will keep the Celtics healthy and successful. But this next month is as good of a time for a run as any.