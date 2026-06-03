NBA rumors: Giannis 'intrigued' by Celtics, Heat are the frontrunners, Warriors are out

Two teams have emerged as the primary destinations — the Heat and Celtics — each offering unique advantages and roster dynamics.

No matter how the NBA Finals shake out, Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade saga will be the biggest storyline of the offseason. It's rare that a former MVP is on the trade block, and it's even rarer for that player to still be a top five player on the planet.

Where Antetokounmpo goes could ultimately swing the title race for the 2026-27 season. But what is the word on the street about his next move?

Giannis could potentially join a former rival

When the Milwaukee Bucks were at the peak of their powers, they would frequently do battle with the Boston Celtics in the postseason. In total, the two teams have faced off three different times in Antetokounmpo's career, with the Celtics taking two of those matchups (with both series going the distance).

However, it looks like there is no bad blood between Antetokounmpo and the last Eastern Conference team to win an NBA Championship. As Sam Amick reported in a recent article for The Athletic, Antetokounmpo is "intrigued" by Boston because of how deep/dynamic their roster would be with him on it, even after having to fork up assets to get him.

They have a clear candidate to match his salary with (Jaylen Brown). They have the draft capital to appease the Bucks' front office. And they have the infrastructure to field cohesive lineups around The Freak once he comes to town. Plus, since they are in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo won't have to worry about Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Nikola Jokic until the NBA Finals.

Heat Culture stands tall

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In that same article by Sam Amick, it was mentioned that while Antetokounmpo is becoming fond of the Celtics, the Miami Heat are still the frontrunners to land his services. If you're wondering why Antetokounmpo's opinion matters, as he doesn't possess a No Trade Clause, the nine-time All-NBA forward has a player option for 2027-28, which he can decline to find a new home if he's unhappy where he's sent. So, whoever is trading for him needs to make sure he wants to be there, or else they are paying an arm and a leg for a one year rental.

Anyway, how poetic it would be that the team that kept the Heat from getting their superstar (Damian Lillard) just a couple seasons ago could be the one to give them their first super-duper star since LeBron James.

The Heat won't have as lethal as a roster left after trading for Antetokounmpo as the Celtics would, but they will still have Bam Adebayo, who may be the best five man in the entire league that you could pair Antetokounmpo with.

He has the rim protection and motor to anchor the defense during the regular season (when Antetokounmpo typically likes to take it easier). He is versatile enough to run a bunch of different schemes with. And Adebayo has transformed himself into one of the better three-point shooting bigs in basketball (placing in the 55th percentile in 3-point attempt rate), which helps space the floor for Antetokounmpo's downhill escapades.

Giannis digs his own grave with the Golden State Warriors

The idea of pairing a unstoppable force like Antetokounmpo with a jitterbug movement shooter like Stephen Curry has always been intriguing. However, it seems like this will not be the summer that we see that pairing.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that the Golden State Warriors aren't really in the Antetokounmpo business as of right now. In large part, because of Antetokounmpo's own misguided beliefs:

"I'm not looking at Golden State really as a Giannis team either," Fischer said. I have been told that Giannis isn't exactly enamoured with moving to the Western Conference in general, let alone going and being second fiddle to Stephen Curry."

I refer to it as "misguided" because Curry is literally the perfect player to pair with a high-usage player like Antetokounmpo because of his ability to provide value away from the basketball. Antetokounmpo wouldn't be playing second fiddle to him at all.

Oh well, the Warriors are a Western Conference team. So, it is unlikely Antetokounmpo (who prefers to stay in the East) would want to go there anyway.

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