NBA rumors: Thunder could trade up for No. 5, SGA could cost OKC

And SGA's strong preference on one matter could complicate the front office's already delicate financial balancing act this offseason.

The franchise holds enough draft assets to make a bold move up the board, but doing so would require sacrificing key pieces of last year's title-winning core.

With the NBA Draft three weeks away, the Thunder face unexpected questions about its roster construction and future direction.

The 2026 NBA Draft is three weeks away on June 23, which means every front office is deep into prospect evaluation. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are gearing up for an NBA Finals showdown, which starts Wednesday night. It's the best time of year for basketball fans.

Today's NBA rumors heavily feature the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose stunning defeat in the Western Conference Finals raised questions we frankly did not expect to be asking about a 64-win team — one that, mere months ago, felt destined for a dynastic, era-defining run. There is also some juicy draft intel floating through the ether.

Thunder could trade up to No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft

Thomas Sorber, Sam Presti - Oklahoma City Thunder | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma City could target Clippers' 5th pick with package including 12th and 17th picks

Thunder might even package No. 5 and Chet Holmgren in an attempt to acquire Cameron Boozer

The Thunder are replete with tons of quality contributors on affordable, rookie-scale contracts. That means Sam Presti can't really use every draft pick he has acquired over the years, of which there are many. The Thunder already dealt the No. 22 in this year's draft to Philadelphia in the Jared McCain trade; it would be mildly shocking if OKC used both No. 12 and No. 17.

One potential path forward is a trade up. According to Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor, there are rumors of the LA Clippers potentially trading down from No. 5. Oklahoma City could, in theory, package the 12th and 17th picks, along with a quality player, to consolodate and jump into the top five.

From there, O'Connor speculates even an even grander Presti vision:

"And then from the fifth pick, can OKC build an overwhelming offer to get up into the top three? Could that deal include a 24-year-old All-NBA player?"

That 24-year-old All-NBA player, of course, is Chet Holmgren, whose Game 7 disappearing act against San Antonio has raised new and alarming questions about his future in OKC.

Oklahoma City has the sheer volume of draft assets to mount a compelling offer for, say, Cameron Boozer at No. 3 — a prospect OKC has been tied to consistently in recent weeks. It remains to be seen whether or not the Thunder are willing to push it to a point where Memphis, a team in desperate need of a franchise cornerstone, actually listens.

This is a talented class, but there is a noticeable drop-off after the No. 4 pick. As for who OKC could target in a trade up to No. 5, O'Connor mentions Michigan forward Aday Mara. Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr. are the guards most commonly floated in the No. 5 pick conversation, but OKC has plenty of guards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants OKC to keep Lu Dort

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort - Oklahoma City Thunder | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will 'remind' the OKC front office how much he values Lu Dort

Dort's $17.2 million team option represents one of the cleanest ways for OKC to shed salary

Oklahoma City will face several difficult financial decisions this offseason as Sam Presti attempts to walk the financial tightrope of the second apron. Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million) and Lu Dort ($17.2 million) both have team options, which could be declined. Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe ($11.3 million) and Aaron Wiggins ($9.2 million) are frequently cited as potential trade candidates.

With Dort in particular, it seems like a no-brainer. OKC should either decline his option or pick it up and trade him, ideally into another team's open cap space. There will be interest in an All-Defense wing like Dort, but his offensive limitations were fatal in OKC's WCF loss to San Antonio. That said, there's a roadblock to potentially offloading Dort: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, SGA is expected to "remind" the OKC front office how much he values Dort.

"[Gilgeous-Alexander] will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate," MacMahon said on NBA Today (h/t Bleacher Report). "Remember, those two are tied for the longest tenures of the guys on the roster right now. And, they spend their summers together playing for Team Canada."

There's a world in which OKC declines Dort's option and re-signs him at a more modest price. This is not a situation where Dort is unplayable or completely harmful to OKC's title odds. They won it all last season and took the Spurs to seven games despite multiple consequential injuries. That said, it feels like Dort's role needs to scale back next season, at the very least. A clean break probably wouldn't hurt either, at least on the court. SGA's feelings are another matter entirely.

Mavericks tied to Darius Acuff Jr. in trade-up rumors

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. is receiving interest from Clippers, Nets and Kings

Mavericks could trade up from No. 9 to acquire Acuff

Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. put together one of the most impressive freshmen campaigns in recent memory, averaging 23.5 points and 6.4 assists on .484/.440/.809 splits as the shepherd of an elite Razorbacks offense. His poise and versatility on the offensive end was undeniable. Acuff showcased the ability to flow effortlessly between on- or off-ball play types, always in control of his environment.

He is most frequently connected to the Kings at No. 7, as Sacramento GM Scott Perry once coached Acuff's father in college. But there is also reported interest from the Clippers at No. 5 and the Nets at No. 6, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

With No. 7 as Acuff's projected floor, Siegel mentions another team with interest: the Dallas Mavericks at No. 9.

"Another team mentioned multiple times by league personnel with trade-up interest in Acuff is the Dallas Mavericks," he writes.

Dallas could theoretically package No. 9 with another player or future picks to leapfrog Sacramento; Siegel specifically mentions the Nets as a candidate to trade down from No. 6, which makes sense given their rumored interest in Aday Mara or Nate Ament. Also, as mentioned in the OKC report up top, the Clippers could move down from No. 5.

Acuff does not align with the traditional draft tendencies of Mavericks president Masai Ujiri (or GM and former draft writer Mike Schmitz), but he's a strong stylistic fit next to Cooper Flagg and there's a chance his mentality, skill set and production are enough for Dallas to target him.

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