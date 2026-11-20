Paolo Banchero landed at No. 8 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

I was listening to an episode of the Ryen Russillo Podcast back when he was still with The Ringer on Oct. 21, 2022 after Paolo Banchero scored 27 points in his NBA debut to hear producer and Magic fan Steve Ceruti’s reaction to this tremendous development for this endlessly tortured franchise. His response was this:

“I’m sitting here going, could he be a top-five guy?”

That was after Game 1. After Game 82, Banchero won Rookie of the Year and looked to everyone — me, the Magic brass, Steve Ceruti — like he was a superstar in waiting. But now, it’s four years later, and man life comes at you fast. Banchero is not a top-five player in the NBA. He’s not top 10 or fifteen or 20 or 25. He is arguably top 30, and the promise of a player yet to come has led to a maddening career for the still-only-23-year-old.

His scoring efficiency remains what is was four years ago, his 3-point shot has not developed any further nor has he managed to get his free-throw shooting above 80 percent. Banchero is not a bad player, but he is startlingly similar to who he was when he entered the league as a 19-year-old rookie. And that stagnation has stuck the magic right down in the mud with him.

Banchero is shockingly young relative to how much experience we have with him, as with any teenage top draft pick thrust onto a terrible team and immediately saddled with offensive creation duties. I feel like the Magic have been Paolo Banchero Inc. for my entire adult life (I am also 23, fun fact) and that has not necessarily led to results worth investing in. The Magic haven't won a playoff series since 2010, and despite three straight appearances, the vibes have not kept up since their peak in 2023-24.

I was bullish on this team (checks watch) two years ago as a perfect all-in trade destination before they made said all-in trade for Desmond Bane. That … would not have been my pick necessarily, though Bane has not necessarily been bad and was essentially the only competent shooter Orlando had during their dismal playoff run last season. Banchero, meanwhile, had a jarring 2026 playoffs, which saw him become probably the first player in NBA history to score 45-points in a playoff game and come away from the series with everyone feeling worse about him.

For more player rankings and deep analysis for every NBA team, subscribe to The Whiteboard — FanSided's NBA email newsletter.

Could there be a better use of Paolo Banchero's talents?

The Magic offense as anchored in Banchero went from bad to worse to impermissably horrendous last season. They could not put ball in hoop; nobody could shoot, they ran no actions late in games, everything looked stuck and broken and congested. And Banchero was at the center of all of it, incapable of loosening the pressure on his teammates as everything ground to a halt. They nearly beat the number one-seeded Detroit Pistons, losing in seven games in the first round; it felt like they had just been relegated to the G League.

Fixing the Magic will start and end with what level Banchero can get to as he enters his mid-20s, but I personally don’t expect some kind of miracle cure. We’ve seen no evidence that he can be an above-average shooter or that he’s the kind of court-tilting gravitational force that turns talented rosters into championship contenders. Banchero is perhaps better suited as a second option — a scoring forward who can use his tremendous size to wreak havoc off ball and use his dribble advantage to win switches. But I don’t see any kind of high-level offense running through him any time soon.

The thing is … Banchero is in year one of a five-year, $239 million contract. That’s superstar money that will command superstar results and will be utterly untradable for at least the next several years. Orlando and new head coach Sean Sweeney should work to craft Banchero’s role so that he can be a major piece of the contender Magic; but he cannot be its central axis, and this roster is squarely in the Eastern Conference’s crowded middle class. Banchero would have to take such a leap as a shooter to be a workable first option on a version of the Magic that could contend that I don’t think it’s feasible.

That was all a bit of a bummer, but Banchero’s career is not yet spoken for. He's immensely talented, it’s just been tremendously frustrating thus far, with probably 12-15 more years left to go. Because of his size and natural dribble, Banchero is going to play in the league for a long time; at what level I’m still not sure. But I believe there’s a version of him the NBA public will embrace and celebrate. We just haven’t seen it yet.