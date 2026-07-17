Pistons Summer League standout could be the answer to their shooting woes

Every NBA team is searching for shooters who can stretch defenses, and Detroit is no exception.

Every team in the NBA is on the hunt for players who can stretch opposing defenses with their three-point shooting. The Detroit Pistons are certainly in the market for a marksman who can make life easier for Cade Cunningham. That makes Chaz Lanier a particularly intriguing Summer League prospect for the decision makers in Detroit.

Lanier came into the NBA with the reputation as a potentially elite shooter. He didn't quite live up to the hype during his 34 games in the Association as a rookie. The former Tennessee standout only managed to connect on 28 percent of his 3-pointers last year.

Things are looking up for the 24-year-old two-guard in his second tour of duty in Summer League. He's nailed 20 of his 39 attempts from distance. His accuracy from deep is a big boost to his hopes of making a larger impact at the NBA level this year. Lanier's ability to get a relatively high quantity of 3s up during his Summer League run also bodes well for his long-term prospects with the Pistons.

What can the Pistons expect from Chaz Lanier in 2026-27?

Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham was forced to shoulder a massive offensive load for the Pistons in high-leverage situations last year. Detroit needs to find players who can create more space for him with the ball in his hands. That gives Lanier a real opportunity to play alongside his team's superstar in big moments.

Lanier is not the biggest guard in the world at 6-foot-3, but he does have significantly more bulk than Daniss Jenkins. That strength advantage allows Lanier to profile better as a wing defender than Jenkins who is more comfortable lining up against opposing point guards.

The simple question for Lanier is whether or not he can be the more effective shooter. Jenkins shot 37 percent from 3 during the regular season but that percentage dropped sharply to 27 percent in the playoffs. He did flash as a perimeter creator, but that's not overly helpful for a team with Cunningham ready to serve as their offensive creator.

The most likely outcome for Lanier in 2026-27 is for him to carve out a meaningful role as a reserve guard with the opportunity to close alongside Cunningham in certain matchups. His playing time will wax and wane with his 3-point shooting percentage and his defensive effort level. He lacks the athleticism to be more than an average defender, but that paired with above-average 3-point shooting could be enough to earn him 20 minutes a night in his sophomore campaign.

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