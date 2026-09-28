Projecting Pistons starting lineup and rotation for training camp as they wait on Jalen Duren

The Detroit Pistons went from feel-good story to legit contenders in 2025-26, winning six games for the first time since 2006 and capturing their first series victory since 2008.

Now, the team looks to go from contender to team of destiny. But alas, this evolution won't be as easy. The Pistons have spent the entire offseason in the tabloids due to their contract stalemate with All-NBA big man Jalen Duren. They've also been engaged in a handful of transactions that saw key cogs like Isaiah Stewart part ways with the team. The bottom line: this isn't the same Pistons team we saw last year.

So, let's take a look at what their starting lineup and nightly rotation will look like as training camp gets ready to start up.

Projected Pistons starting lineup and rotation after a controversial offseason

STARTER POSITION BENCH Cade Cunningham PG Daniss Jenkins Duncan Robinson SG Isaiah Joe Ausar Thompson SF Kevin Huerter/Javonte Green John Collins PF Ron Holland Jalen Duren C Paul Reed

As of right now, the Pistons are definetly returning three of their five starters from last year's first-seed team: Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, and Ausar Thomspon. Cunnignham and Thompson are the the team's two pillars, and Robinson's movement shooting is critical to their fit together, so I assume they will continue with these three in the starting five.

While their relationship is highly strained, we have no evidence that Duren will be anything other than a Piston to start the season. If that is the case, he is too good not to be the team's fifth starter. That means Tobias Harris is the only member of their opening unit who will not be back next year. My guess is that John Collins, the team's only true power forward, will be the one to take his place in the starting group.

Daniss Jenkins and Ron Holland will be the team's two first guys off the bench. Jenkins is the team's best on-ball initiator outside of Cunningham. Meanwhile, Holland is one of the team's young prodigies. Paul Reed will be the team's sole backup big with Stewart now on the Memphis Grizzlies. If Duren does end up getting moved and the Pistons don't get a quality center in return, Reed will immediately move into the starting lineup.

Isaiah Joe comes in with championship pedigree from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He'll factor heavily into the Pistons' rotation, and if Robinson gets moved, he could see himself in the starting five. For the last spot, it will likely be either be Kevin Huerter or Javonte Green, depending on if head coach JB Bickerstaff thinks the team needs more offense (Huerter) or defense (Green). I tend to believe that Bickerstaff will lean toward Green.

The team traded up to get Ebuka Okorie in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Pistons clearly thinks highly of him, but I'm not sure he's ready yet to be fully ingrained in the nightly rotation. Some other names to keep an eye on include Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, and Chaz Lanier.

Are the Pistons good enough to compete in the East?

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conventional wisdom would say: yes, of course. The Pistons are returning four of five starters and numerous key bench pieces. Adding Joe and Collins will also improve their spacing, something that contributed to their demise at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, to enhance their spacing, the Pistons sacrificed some of the defense and physicality that made them such a worthy adversary last season -- when they finished second in defensive rating. On top of that, who knows what the team will get from Duren this year, who was so integral to their success in the regular season?

The New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers all project to be more complete teams than the Pistons heading into this year. You could even argue that the Miami Heat are as well, so long as Giannis Antetokounmpo stays healthy.

This seems bizarre to say, considering they were the best regular season team in the East this year, but given how strong the conference projects to be in 2026-27, I think the Pistons would be lucky to clinch a top six seed. We've seen play-in teams make it all the way to the Finals in the past (see the 2022-23 Cinderella Heat), but that was more of a rare occurence than something you can bet on. To me, regression is in the Pistons' near future.