Projecting the Heat’s starting lineup and rotation after a fantasy Giannis trade

It's no secret that the Miami Heat are pinning their offseason hopes to Giannis Antetokounmpo. They made a push to trade for him at the deadline last year and have continued the chase even as other suitors like the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics have popped in and out of NBA trade rumors.

Bucks GM Jon Horst would probably like to find a resolution for the Giannis situation before Tuesday's NBA Draft, in large part because Milwaukee will be hoping to bring back at least one extra pick in this year's draft. We've known for a while what the Heat can put on the table in a Giannis trade, even if it's not clear what pieces the Bucks might hold onto and which ones they might reroute to other teams looking for additional draft assets.

The biggest question for the Heat — besides whether Milwaukee will actually say yes — is whether they can keep enough talent to keep Giannis happy. It's been reported that the Heat would have to send out Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson as while as a pile of picks. Does that leave enough talent for a championship contender?

Miami Heat projected starting lineup and depth chart after a Giannis trade

PLAYER POSITION BENCH Davion Mitchell PG Jose Alvarado Norm Powell SG Dru Smith Andrew Wiggins SF Harrison Barnes Giannis Antetokpounmpo PF Nikola Jović Bam Adebayo C Nikola Vučević

Giannis reportedly prefers Miami but he has to remember the cautionary tale of Carmelo Anthony — who jockeyed for a trade to the Knicks and ended up as the centerpiece of a roster that didn't have enough talent left to compete. He got to the destination he was hoping for and then spent years on a middling team that couldn't put the right pieces around him.

To be fair, this hypothetical Heat rotation with Giannis looks a lot more competitive than what the Knicks had. Assuming they can re-sign Norm Powell, the Heat have a strong backcourt, built around Powell's scoring and Mitchell's relentless defense at the point-of-attack. Andrew Wiggins likely picks up his player option coming back for one more year, hoping a championship run helps him secure the bag for one more big contract.

The key to this roster is the frontcourt combination of Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, a dynamic defensive pairing built to deal with all sorts of opponent lineups. The Adebayo-Wiggins-Powell-Mitchell foursome played 540 minutes together, outscoring opponents by an average of 6.2 points per 100 possessions. The fifth player who most frequently filled out that lineup was Tyler Herro and swapping Giannis for him sets up a very different style of play and some serious spacing concerns.

Giannis has essentially given up any pretense of becoming a 3-point shooter. Adebayo did attempt 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, nearly double his previous career high. But he only made 31.8 percent and most defenses are going to pack the paint when both are on the floor. That's why it's essential that the Heat fill out their bench with as much frontcourt shooting as possible.

Nikola Jović's 3-point percentage cratered last season after shooting a combined 38.3 percent the season before. They'll need him to bounce back but it may also be worth looking at veterans free agents like Nikola Vučević, Harrison Barnes or Tobias Harris. Each comes with clear weaknesses and limitations, but they can live with defensive mismatches and a lack of athleticism if they can help create a little extra space on the floor.

If the Heat can land, say Vučević and Barnes, on minimum or near-minimum deals it would leave most of the taxpayer exception available to chase a third guard like Jose Alvarado, who is probably going to be too expensive for the Knicks. He adds a somewhat reliable shooter with experience and another extremely pesky backcourt defender.

The last piece would be finding a cheap shooting guard to fill out that second unit. Holdover Dru Smith could take some minutes but, again, shooting is going to be at a premium. If the Heat can lure someone like Tyus Jones or Bryce McGowens on a minimum deal, it could be an upgrade. They'll also have their second-round pick (No. 40) and could swing for an NBA-ready shooter like Tyler Nickel, Emanuel Sharp or Bruce Thornton.

Assuming the Heat can put together a second-unit rotation like this, they should feel pretty good. There's enough talent and depth here to compete in the East. They'd still probably be a tier below the top contenders like New York and Boston, but have plenty of talent to try and make a deep playoff run and certainly enough to convince Giannis that he made the right move getting himself to Miami.

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