Quiz: Can you name the legends behind these iconic NBA records?

LeBron James' name is already splashed all over the NBA recordbooks, thanks to incredible productivity and even more incredibly longevity. We have literally never seen a player be as productive as he has been, for as long as he's been — career averages of 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game across 23 seasons.

He already owns some of the most famous and iconic records in NBA history but, with a commitment to play two more seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers he has a chance to add even more. Do you know which records he's already claimed, and which ones he's still chasing?

Can you name the legends behind these iconic NBA records?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for most points scored in their CAREER?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kobe Bryant&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kareem Abdul-Jabbar&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;LeBron James&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Michael Jordan&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for most rebounds in their CAREER?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Tim Duncan&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bill Russell&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kareem Abdul-Jabbar&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Wilt Chamberlain&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for most assists in their CAREER?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;LeBron James&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;John Stockton&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Chris Paul&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Magic Johnson&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for CAREER blocks?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Hakeem Olajuwon&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Tim Duncan&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dikembe Mutumbo&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bill Russell&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for CAREER steals?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Gary Payton&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jason Kidd&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;John Stockton&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Chris Paul&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for CAREER 3-pointers?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Reggie Miller&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Steph Curry&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ray Allen&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Steve Kerr&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for CAREER free throws?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Michael Jordan&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;James Harden&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Karl Malone&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kareem Abdul-Jabbar&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which NBA player owns the record for CAREER turnovers?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Russell Westbrook&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Karl Malone&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;LeBron James&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;James Harden&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

What other NBA records could LeBron James break before he retires?

Most career made free-throws: LeBron is heading into the 2026-27 season 905 made free throws behind Karl Malone for the all-time record. His current place on the leaderboard is as much about longevity as anything — he's averaged 260 made free throws per season over his last five seasons and has only broken 300 once since the 2017-18 season. At his age, he drives less and avoids contact more and getting this one would probably involved a dramatic shift in his style of play or hanging one for four or five more years. It's possible but an extreme longshot.

Most career playoff 3-pointers: LeBron joined the 76ers ranked third on the all-time playoff 3-pointer leaderboard, trailing Klay Thompson by a handful and Steph Curry by 153. There's a decent chance the 76ers go on a deep playoff run this season with the Warriors missing entirely, giving him a chance to make up some ground on Curry. However, the most 3-pointers he's ever made in a single postseason is 44, so he'd need that to happen for about four more seasons. Again, theoretically possible but extremely unlikely.

Most career playoff assists: Going into the 2026-27 season, LeBron is second on the all-time list, trailing only Magic Johnson by 178. It would probably take a run to the NBA Finals, with a few series going the distance along the way, but this one is firmly within reach for this season. LeBron as had two separate postseasons with more than 178 assists — he hit 198 in 2017-18 with the Cavaliers and 184 in 2019-20 with the Lakers. He averaged 9.0 and 8.8 assists per game in those postseasons, and played 22 and 21 games in each. It would take a big effort but it's possible he gets there this season and if he finishes out his two-year contract with the 76ers there's a very good chance he snags this one.