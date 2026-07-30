Ranking every version of LeBron James: Cavs vs. Heat vs. Lakers

The debate centers on whether his rookie-era explosiveness or his later mastery of the game makes for the most impactful version of LeBron.

The analysis uses advanced metrics to highlight how his two-way dominance evolved from his early athleticism to refined skills later on.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last week, you know that LeBron James is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, since James may very well be the best player to have ever graced the hardwood, everyone is chatting about his fit (FanSided included).

But do you know what would be really fun? To rank all the versions of James that we've seen over the last two and a half decades. Obviously, even with how good he is now, the version of James the 76ers just signed (one who is trending toward his mid-40s) is the worst of them all. So, no need to discuss that any further.

But what about the other four eras of James (two with the Cleveland Cavaliers, one with the Miami Heat, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers), which one is the best? Let's break it all down.

4. Los Angeles Lakers (2018-2026)

Peak EPM: +6.2 (2019-20)

For this ranking, I am going to be looking mainly at James' peak during that specific stint. To help with this, I'll be using Dunks & Threes' Estimate Plus-Minus, which is (probably) the best publicly-available one number metric since it blends box score data with tracking data. However, it only started doing that when the league introduced tracking data in 2013-14. So, even then, this measure is far from perfect.

I'm also not going to just be factoring in peak, and will apply some other context when it seems appropriate -- like right now. According to EPM, James' 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers is slightly better than any season he had with the Cavaliers during his second stint in Cleveland, but I'm keeping this era at number four because it also includes some of the worst seasons of his career.

Only three times in his illustrious career has James had an EPM season that did not finish in the 90th percentile or higher. The first occasion was his rookie season, which is perfectly normal. But the other two times happened in the last two seasons with the Lakers.

James has been awesome in his eight years with the Lakers, but since they took place during the back-end of his aging curve, we'll rank this one at last.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Cleveland Cavaliers, Part Two (2014-2018)

Peak EPM: +6.1 (2015-16)

The year that James won his only championship (and arguably the most famous of his four rings) was also statistically his best season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This version of James is arguably the best offensive one we've seen. He may have lost some of the athleticism that made him so jaw-dropping during his glory days. But his skills and counters were far more refined. By now, his passing vocabulary had reached its full form and his post game was also a firm part of his arsenal.

What hurts him here is this is where we saw the down-to-down dropoff on the defensive side of the ball. Every year from the time he got back to Cleveland, until his last season, James saw a drop off in Defensive EPM -- starting in the 90th percentile in DEF EPM in 2014-15 and finishing in the 64th percentile in 2017-18.

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Miami Heat (2010-2014)

Peak EPM: +7.9 (2012-13)

Miami Heat James was an absolute physical marvel and maybe the best two-way force that we've ever seen. As we said above, he wasn't quite the offensive player he eventually became, but the outline of that unschemable engine had fully formed at this point.

And, unlike in his second stint with the Cavaliers, James was still one of the best defensive forwards in the league at this point -- completely bringing it on that end of the floor night after night (93rd percentile DEF EPM in 2012-13). However, in his last season with the Heat, we did start to see him go into autopilot on that end of the floor in the regular season (74th percentile).

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-2010)

Peak EPM: +9.2 (2008-09)

Some historians believe that Michael Jordan actually peaked as a player before he won any of his six championships, and I think that this may also be the case with James. While not as polished, James had the full package of his all-time athleticism at his disposal when he was playing for the Cavaliers the first time through. A true two-way force, who showed no let up on either end of the floor. His motor was everlasting, and he didn't have to rely on picking his spots in order to get through the rigors of an 82-game season and deep postseason run.

During that 2008-09 season, James had the best Offensive EPM in the entire league, while also ranking in the 98th percentile in DEF EPM. I guess what they say is true. It really is a young man's game, even for the eternal James.

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