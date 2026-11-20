This is one of the few lists I’ll make in my life that I feel is rather unlikely to offend people. Maybe that’s naive, but I don’t know of many diehard fans of draft classes, walking around downtown with a “1997 NBA Draft” hat on ready to fight anyone who says that isn’t a top-10 draft. Maybe I’m underestimating the internet’s ability to get offended.

In any case, we are ranking the 30 best draft classes in NBA history, which is a positively titanic undertaking. 30 is a large number, and while drafts have not always been the same size, if we did 30 modern drafts, I would need to consider the quality of 1,800 individual players. Despite my dizzying intellect, I cannot do that reliably.

So here’s what I shall do instead: this list is tilted toward the top of the draft, meaning we are mostly evaluating who the best handful of players are from each class rather than the sum total of every Patty Mills and Kyle Korver that emerged from the woodwork of NBA history. But because I don’t want to completely ignore those guys, I will be factoring in the total cumulative win shares of the draft as well, not as a final say (my rankings are very different from that) but as a sort of sanity check and a form of respect to deep draft classes. If you’re interested in that, check out this incredible visualization made by Peter Myrher showing the total win shares of every draft class.

One final note: we’re not evaluating team draft performance, or how the teams did actually at getting the best players at the best slots, i.e. if you drafted a generational bust with the first pick but Kevin Durant was number two, that doesn’t hurt the drafts ranking. All that matters is that Durant was in the draft at all, first, second, or 60th pick. Also we’re not doing ABA, sorry. On with the rankings!

30. 2020

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I always like to use the lowest spot on these lists as a kind of hot take or called shot, and I do believe that 2020 has a chance to be an amazing draft at the end of the day. It’s too early to call any of these careers, of course, but this already looks like the best non-2018 draft of the last 15 years. Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey (good year to draft a Tyrese, apparently), as well as Desmond Bane, Jaden McDaniels, Deni Avdija and LaMelo Ball. These players were dispersed all over the draft because of how scuffed the pre-draft process was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was clearly an epic pool of talent. There were plenty of other good players throughout, too, like Payton Pritchard, Onyeka Okongwu, Immanuel Quickley and Devin Vassell. Really great draft, with a chance to be much higher than 30.

29. 2005

The cumulative win shares of this draft were actually pretty high … but I just looked at it, and … I don’t know guys. I think there might be a bug in the code giving way too many win shares to Amir Johnson and Marcin Gortat. This was a good, deep draft, but I’m not going to put it as high as its analytical stature suggests just because Chris Paul is the ultimate advanced stats darling. He’s really the only great player in the draft, and perhaps I’m underrating Deron Williams, David Lee and Lou Williams historically, but this draft is deep with fine players who today don’t seem all that great. A truly crazy number of playable second-round picks, though — Lou Williams, Gortat, Johnson, Ersan Ilyasova, Brandon Bass and Monta Ellis. Crazy.

28. 2013

Coming into this list, I had one question: 2012, 2013, or 2014? Leaving it, I have an answer: Yes, as they’re pretty darn close in quality owing to a strange stretch of college holdovers and players lining up at different times. The first draft of these rankings had 2013 above 2012 and then I had to slap myself in the face and realized “no Oliver, that would be stupid.” This draft is one of the worst lotteries in the history of basketball, with CJ McCollum indisputably being the best player out of the top 14 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope indisputably being the second-best. Still, this made the top 30 for two reasons, both of them large: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert. Giannis is one of the most important players in the history of the league, and Rudy one of its all-time greatest defenders. Antetokounmpo alone got this on the list, but shoutout Steven Adams, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Victor Oladipo as well.

27. 2012

2012 saw the highly anticipated Anthony Davis pick, which I think has played out wonderfully even if there were points when we all thought he could be a top-15 player all time … which, of course, did not happen. Damian Lillard also emerged from the sixth spot, one of the great scorers of his generation and probably closer to Davis than I give him credit for. Harrison Barnes, Andre Drummond, Bradley Beal and Khris Middleton all had great careers, and then we have one of the greatest second-round picks ever: Draymond Green, who had quite a lot to do with the last decade-plus of NBA history.

26. 2014

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third and final of the consecutive drafts I struggled to rank, arguments could be made that this was the worst one. Those arguments depend entirely on your opinion of Joel Embiid, and if you think his career was an abject failure, a half-success/half-failure or more success than failure. I think peak Embiid was basically Shaq who could shoot, and so I’ll go slightly more-than-half success, and then call in the cavalry to bring this draft home: Nikola Jokic: a pantheon-level player who has defined an era of offensive basketball. The greatest second-round pick of all time, and there are not any other candidates.

25. 2004

Intriguing draft, intriguing indeed. One major force in Dwight Howard, one major-ish force in Andre Iguodala and two pretty-solid players in their day: Luol Deng and Al Jefferson. This draft is sneaky really deep, though, and I was surprised by how many solid NBA starters emerged from it down the list: Trevor Ariza, Kevin Martin, Josh Smith, Devin Harris, J.R Smith and Anderson Varejao. These were the names I grew up watching hit long twos on my box TV when I was five.

24. 1962

Older drafts are harder to rank, because the reputation, stats and awards that some of these players accrued may or may not actually match up with the rest of the evaluation I’m trying to do. But we do our best, and I’m pretty confident that John Havlicek and Chet Walker would hold up fine against scrutiny, two iconic Hall of Famers from this draft. Jerry Lucas, Don Nelson Zelmo Beaty and Dave DeBusschere round out the list of guys you may have heard of, and my guy Terry “The Dentist” Dischinger, who retired early and became a dentist after winning Rookie of the Year, is here too.

23. 1992

Orlando Magic retires jersey #32 Shaquille O'Neal | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another sneaky deep draft whose sneaky depth I literally don’t care about because of who’s sitting right at the top: Shaquille O’Neal. This is one of the most slam-dunk drafts in NBA history: everyone knew exactly how this was going to go, it went that way, and … yep. Other highlights from this draft include Big Cat P.J. Brown, Alonzo Mourning, Big Shot Bob Robert Horry and Latrell Sprewell. But Shaquille O’Neal was the first, second and third headlines.

22. 1974

Statistically, one of the deepest drafts in NBA history. Analytically, headlined by George Gervin, one of the better scorers of his day. Tragically, kicked off with first-overall pick Bill Walton, who was on a GOAT trajectory until injuries destroyed his career. I’m jacking up this draft’s points because of that and because there are just quality players everywhere. Bobby Jones, Jamaal Wilkes, John Drew and Maurice Lucas, even Truck Robinson — always love a nickname so powerful it just becomes your name.

21. 1981

This is another deep draft that might lack the single all-all-time great, but you can definitely do worse than Isiah Thomas as a headliner; we also have Buck Williams, who was a tremendous rebounder and shot blocker in his day as well as Larry Nance, who was a far better player than the Larry Nance Jr. I grew up watching. Tom Chambers, Eddie Johnson, Rolando Blackman, Mark Aguirre and Danny Ainge round out what is another really deep group.

20. 2001

Ah yes, the Kwame Brown draft. We shall ignore him for the moment (and … for all moments) and instead focus on the three hits: Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Tyson Chandler. Chandler and Gasol were the second and third picks, while Parker fell all the way to 28 for one of the league’s great value selections. Then it’s just a progression of solid names. Richard Jeffersion and Iso Joe Johnson did work, as did Zach Randolph, Gilbert Arenas, Shane Battier and Gerald Wallace. I’m even willing to invite Jason Richard and Mehmet Okur to the cool kids table.

19. 1994

There is a chance I’m overrating this draft, but I think Jason Kidd and Grant Hill are better than they get credit for historically. It’s not the deepest group you’ve ever seen, but Eddie Jones was an excellent player in his day, and there are several solid role guys who came out of this draft. Glenn Robinson isn’t the best number one pick you’ve ever seen, but he at least made some All-Star teams.

18. 1969

Generationally terrible draft that really only had three good players in it: Jo Jo White, Bob Dandridge … and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. I could frankly give a crap about who else was in the draft since arguably the most important draft pick in the history of the sport was here. The fact that Kareem ended up here and not in the ABA or on the Harlem Globetrotters is the ultimate three-way what-if, and vaults 1969 singehandedly into the top 20.

17. 1995

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Garnett headlines this class and then we head donw the list of solid players with 10+ year careers. Rasheed Wallace, then Michael Finley, Brent Barry, Antonio McDyess, Kurt Thomas then the not-great-not-the-worst number-one-pick Joe Smith. We got Damon Stoudamire and Jerry Stackhouse … I’m just out here naming guys. But you can get far in life just naming guys.

16. 1950

The Oest of OG good drafts, we have three of the league’s first class of great players in this draft: Paul Arizin, Bob Cousy and Bill Sharman all entered the league in 1950, and Larry Foust was an 8-time All-Star while George Yadley is in the Hall of Fame. They may not be household names, but many of these guys came to define the early history of the league.

15. 1977

The platonic ideal of a flat and deep draft. 1977 was a weird time in the NBA, and Jack Sikma has arguably the best career, but there are solid player way down the board: Marques Johnson, Cedric Maxwell and Bernard King are a few, as well as Walter Davis and Tree Rollins — another nickname so powerful it just became his name. Possibly supremely overeating this draft, but it had a great many players make an impact in the league, far more than most drafts.

14. 1959

Two-man draft: Bailey Howell, great player, Hall of Famer, and Wilt Chamberlain, one of the most statistically unstoppable players in sports history. I’m actually shortchanging Dick Barnett, Bob Boozer and Rudy LaRusso, who weren’t bad players, but Wilt is the headliner here; I think he’s actually become underrated historically because his stats are so ridiculous that people just hand-waive them and say “oh, that’s just Wilt.” I mean … yeah, I didn’t watch the guy either, but it’s not like he was playing in some other league, there were other guys who could have done what he was doing and didn’t! 1959 is like the Kareem draft in 1969, except this is better overall than that draft, so I put it higher.

13. 1997

One of the sharper fall offs after a big three I’ve seen when looking through these drafts. We have Tim Duncan (beast), Chauncey Billups (baller) and Tracy McGrady (supreme hooper). Then we have Antonio Daniels … and Derek Anderson and Keith van Horn and Steven Jackson and then that’s … it. Great big three, but we’ll have to go to other years to fill out the rest of the lineup.

12. 2008

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I see this one mentioned a lot as among the greatest drafts ever, and it’s top-12 for sure. It’s super deep, but in terms of premium players? You’re really just looking Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and then a tier down at DeAndre Jordan and Brook Lopez. You then have great role players like Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka and then guys like George Hill, Danilo Gallinari and Goran Dragic. That’s a sick list, but the reason this draft always gets mentioned as among the greats is because of Derrick Rose … who, and I’m sorry to say this, is just a wildly overrated player historically. A tragic knee injury destroyed his career before it even really got going, and the one MVP season is certainly worth something. But he only had two good years; sure, a perfect Rose would have vaulted this into the top 10, but that’s just not how it went.

11. 1960

This is an unbelievably top-heavy draft. By my calculations, there are only six players who even really played much NBA basketball from this draft, and four that played really good NBA basketball. Lenny Wilkens and Tom Sanders are Hall of Famers, and Wilkens was a really great players … but the other two? Oscar Robertson and Jerry West. Now we’re talking. The first and second picks, transcendent, transformative players who shaped the future of the NBA. And they were picked one pick apart.

10. 1999

In terms of quality players in a draft that didn’t necessarily contain a superstar, I don’t see how you do much better than 1999. (inhale) Shawn Marion, Elton Brand, Manu Ginobli, Jason Terry, Andre Miller, Lamar Odom, Andrei Kirilenko, Baron Davis, Rip Hamilton, Corey Maggette, Metta World Peace, Steve Francis, Wally Szczerbiak, James Posey. That is the list of players from this draft that exceeded 50 career win shares … which is a ridiculously long list for a single draft! Ginobli deserves a special shoutout as being in the second-round pick pantheon as well.

9. 1998

If Michael Olowokandi wasn’t the worst first-overall pick ever … well, he probably was. Thankfully for 1998 believers, the rest of this draft showed up big time. Dirk Nowitzki in the nine-hole, Paul Pierce at 10, and Vince Carter and Rahard Lewis backing them up. Nowitzki and Pierce alone make this an epic draft, but it’s also a reasonably deep group, with players like Antawn Jamison, Mike Bibby and Cuttino Mobley also kicking around.

8. 1987

Now we’re getting to the real sick drafts. 1987 has a baller big three of David Robinson, Scottie Pippen and Reggie Miller, as well as Horace Grant, Mark Jackson and Kevin Johnson, which would be an insane team if you just put them all together. Reasonably deep, but that top six is what we really care about. I personally think David Robinson has become underrated by my generation since we all just assume the old Spurs teams were the work of Tim Duncan. But I wager that The Admiral would be thought of very differentially if we cared more about advanced stats back in his day.

7. 2011

Retrospectively a stupidly deep draft with elite players at the top as well. Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving should be good enough for anyone, but Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson makes it an unimpeachable top four. But it doesn’t stop there: we got Tobias Harris, Kemba Walker, Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valenciunas … throw in my guy Isaiah Thomas, two Morris brothers, I’ll give you Tristan Thompson and Reggie Jackson. Dudes everywhere. 2011 is a super cool draft to look on, and a fun one to redraft with your friends and try to build a team out of.

6. 2018

Luka Doncic greets NBA commissioner Adam Silve | USA TODAY Sports

It is so hard to grade drafts when all the players involved are still so young, but we’re doing it. We are doing it, because I see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson and I have seen enough. That’s truly three MVP-caliber players, and (depending on how the rest of Brunson’s career goes) potentially three all-time greats. Throw in Trae Young, whose legacy is admittedly taking hits with every passing day, and Mikal Bridges and we have probably the best possible top five for a draft that’s only eight years old. There’s plenty else to like from this group, like Mitchell Robinson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Robert Williams, just take your pick. But that top five (really top three) is enough to make anything happen.

5. 2009

A very popular draft among NBA fans of my generation. Stephen Curry, James Harden, Blake Griffin, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday. You want more? Sure; here’s Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson, you can have some Patrick Beverly and Danny Green if you want. Great stuff all around. I also want to use this as a soapbox on which to discuss the limitations of win shares as a WAR-esque stat for basketball, which is what Basketball Reference states they’re supposed to be: win shares divvy out individual credit for wins, which works for baseball since greatness often equals stats … but that is not actually how we think about who is or is not the better player historically in the NBA. In the 2009 draft, James Harden has over 30 MORE than Steph Curry. I love James Harden, I’m one of his biggest defenders, but that’s ridiculous.

4. 1985

It’s pretty absurd that this draft came one year after 1984, which we shall acquaint ourselves with soon. Karl Malone and Patrick Ewing and as good as it gets at the top of any draft, but it’s the depth that makes this group really work; Chris Mullin, Joe Dumars, Detlef Schrempf and Terry Porter were all excellent. A.C. Green played a billion games in a row, Charles Oakley did work, even Hot Rod Williams needs to be mentioned. The perfect mix of quality and quantity in a draft class.

3. 1996

An astonishingly deep class that is headlined by four of the most iconic players of the 2000s: Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant. Any one of these players partnered with the solid supporting class behind them would have merited consideration to make this list; the fact that all four of them were in the same class gets this squarely in the top three.

2. 2003

St.Vincent-St. Mary HS player LeBron James is selected as the 1st pick at the NBA Draft | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did anybody think these weren’t going to be the top two? 2003 isn’t the deepest draft in the world, and outside of the four names you know I’m about to say, we’re talking mostly about David West and Kyle Korver … you can throw in Zaza Pachulia if you want. But the four names that matter are so unimpeachable that we don’t even really care about the rest of the draft: Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony … and Darko Milicic — nah I’m just kidding, it’s LeBron James. Probably the single most iconic group of draftees in NBA history, all drafted in the top five, inadvertently creating the tragedy of Darko Milicic: the man drafted second-overall right after LeBron, right before Melo, Bosh and Wade. I don’t think the Pistons are too beat up about it, though, since they won the NBA Championship that very season they drafted Darko; and Milicic has himself a ring because of it, making Carmelo Anthony the only ringless member of the 2003 top-five.

1. 1984

There are ridiculous top fours, and then there are completely and utterly ridiculous top fours like in 2003. Then there is this top four, which is so completely and utterly and profoundly and philosophically ridiculous that we must acknowledge it will likely never happen again. Four legitimate all-time greats, including the greatest of all-time: Michael Jordan, followed by Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley and John Stockton.

These four are like the Four Horsemen of the Draftpocalypse, each representing a different aspect of basketball destruction. Jordan scoring, Hakeem defense, Barkley rebounding and Stockton passing. It was the draft so good that it invented tanking, and the whole history of losing-to-win began because this draft was so good. It is a draft with no equal, and it shall have no equal.