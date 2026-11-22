Every year, all the various NBA awards races make for some fascinating discourse. This year seems like it is going to be no different. Through one month, every award has multiple legitimate candidates, except, of course, Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), which is Victor Wembanyama's to lose.

Still, one award that will be particularly intriguing to monitor is the one that features none of the guys you see in uniform: Coach of the Year. With so many great candidates, it will be fun to see which one the narrative machine ends up supporting by the end of the season.

To prepare for this rollercoaster ride, let's take a look at the top five candidates in this award race right now.

5. Tuomas Iisalo, Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Generally, for the narrative machine to back you, you need to have one of two things going. The one that applies to Memphis Grizzlies' head coach Toumas Iisalo is that he's coaching a team that is vastly overperforming preseason expectations.

Heading into the regular season, most people figured the Grizzlies would be well-under .500, and only gave them a puncher's chance at the play-in tournament. However, through 16 games, the Grizzlies are 12-4 with the third-best net rating in the league.

Iisalo's team is defying expectations more than anyone else in the league right now. However, he is only fifth on our list because I expect the Grizzlies to come down to Earth a bit in the variance game (they are first in 3-point percentage and first in opponent 3-point percentage).

4. Micah Nori, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Portland Trail Blazers were expected to be better than the Grizzlies, but not many people predicted they would be on pace to win 55 games this year. And since this is Micah Nori's first year as a head coach, he has that little wrinkle going for him — since he has never had an unsuccessful season with the Blazers.

The only reason Nori isn't higher on this list is that the Western Conference is so crowded that, even if the Blazers win 50 games, they may have the same seed in the playoffs (seventh) as they did last year, making it harder for voters to see how much Nori has helped the team improve.

3. JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other campaign tactic you can ride to victory for COY is being the leading man on the best team in basketball (like head coach Monty Williams did with the Phoenix Suns in 2021-22).

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are 14-3, which is tied for the best win percentage (82.4%) in basketball with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since Redick was once a member of the media, he is already a darling among those who cover the league. This will help him get more credit for the Lakers' success than someone like head coach Nick Nurse (who has already won the award) is for what his team is doing.

What keeps Redick from being higher on this list is that, while they are tied for the best record in basketball, they are only eighth in net rating, which could signal them falling down in the standings.

2. Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers and 76ers may be the two teams with the best records, but the San Antonio Spurs are the best team in basketball right now. They are 13-3, and boast the best net rating in all of basketball (+11.4). Mitch Johnson will undoubtedly get credit for this. Plus, he's already been a finalist for this award before.

So, the precedent is there. Still, there is one more candidate I like a little more than Johnson right now.

1. Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, people thought the Minnesota Timberwolves had a chance of being good. But when people predicted that, they didn't expect that the Timberwolves would be without Anthony Edwards for 12 of those 16 games. Yet, despite his absence, the team is 11-5, with the fourth-best net rating in the league.

Head coach Chris Finch has long been respected for his work with this team over the years, but this iteration of the Timberwolves just feels different. Without Edwards, this team is really, really good. With him, we may be looking at an inner circle title contender. If that happens, Finch will have both the surprise factor (since he kept the team thriving without Edwards) and the elite team factor in his favor. A true double whammy.