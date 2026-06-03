Scott Foster, James Capers and the refs for Knicks-Spurs Game 1: Which team gets the edge?

How the referees manage the game's physicality may decide whether star big men stay on the floor or hit the bench in crucial moments.

The officials — Scott Foster and Sean Wright — have a reputation for tight foul calling that could test both teams' frontcourts early and often.

Officiating has been a constant sticking point throughout the NBA Playoffs, peaking during the Western Conference Finals with the San Antonio Spurs' defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Notorious ref-baiters like SGA, Nikola Jokić and James Harden are out of the mix but we still have Jalen Brunson, a slew of hyper-aggressive wing defenders on both sides and essential big men like Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns who could warp the entirety of a game by getting in foul trouble.

We're all hoping the NBA Finals comes down to the players and the plays they make on the court, but — given all that — we can ignore the variable of officiating entirely. The league has already announced the 12 referees who will rotate through the Finals but the specific assignments aren't announced until the morning of each game.

Here's who will be working Game 1.

Game 1 referees for Knicks vs. Spurs

Scott Foster (crew chief)

James Capers (referee)

Sean Wright (umpire)

JB DeRosa (alternate)

Scott Foster is a familiar face to any NBA fan — the second-longest tenured active ref, with 32 seasons under his belt. He's worked well over 2,000 games in his career, including 274 playoff games and 26 NBA Finals games. But while he's been around forever, that doesn't mean he's well respected by players or fans.

He has a legendary reputation for extending playoff series — anecdotally, rather than analytically backed — and has been voted the worst referee in the league in anonymous player surveys in 2016 and again in 2023. Legends like Chris Paul and James Harden have also gone on the record and criticized him by name for being rude and for favoring certain teams.

Foster doesn't have any ongoing history with the Knicks or any of their current players but he did take some flack for a terrible and obviously incorrect out-of-bounds call that went against New York in the first-round. That call was one of two out-of-bounds calls that may have spurred Adam Silver's ill-advised announcement that out-of-bounds calls could be made by an AI system in the near future.

Foster's reputation aside, there isn't any obvious advantage on the table for either the Spurs or Knicks based on a cursory look at the 2025-26 stats for each referee.

Official 25-26 Home W-L% 25-26 Home/Road PF Scott Foster 0.509 21.0/20.4 James Capers 0.656 18.4/20.5 Sean Wright 0.489 20.5/20.7

Capers and Wright aren't household names like Foster, but they have plenty of experience — 31 and 21 seasons respectively, 2,984 games and 316 playoff games combined. The one factor here that could matter is that Foster and Wright are among the most foul-happy referees in the league this season. Among the 80 referees who worked at least 20 games in the regular season, Foster and Wright rank seventh and ninth in fouls called per game.

With a crew that likes to call fouls fans can expect the crew to try and come out and set the tone early, and establish a rhythm. That could mean early foul trouble for either side, which is potentially problematic in both frontcourts. The Spurs haven't been able to consistently win minutes without Wembanyama on the floor in the postseason, and the Knicks could be shorthanded with Mitchell Robinson either out or playing through a broken pinky. Early fouls for either team's big could shape Game 1 and ultimately the direction of the entire season.

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