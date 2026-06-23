Second-round sleepers in the 2026 NBA Draft that teams will regret letting fall

The debate centers on which athletic or shooting profiles will translate best beyond the lottery, with several names poised to redefine value in Round 2.

This year’s list features players who could become instant bench contributors or develop into starters with the right development.

Smart NBA front offices understand there are always bargains to be had in Round 2 of each NBA Draft. The 2026 event is no different. The challenge for enterprising GMs is identifying which players represent lottery tickets that can pay off big if things break right in their careers.

Betting on athletic traits to turn into NBA production is the best path forward for teams mining the second round for potential difference makers. Teams looking for fringe contributors might bet on older players with elite college production. That is a great strategy for teams that are comfortable mired in mediocrity.

Teams with legitimate title aspirations should and will take bigger swings in the second round. These five likely second rounders in the 2026 NBA Draft have a chance to turn into big hits for the front offices willing to gamble on their services.

Baba Miller might have the most upside in Round 2

Watching Baba Miller for any length of time makes it easy to see how he can blossom into a quality NBA starter. He checks in at 6-foot-11 and initiates offense like a guard. The former Cincinnati standout adds in a decent shot from behind the arc to round out an impressive offensive package.

The downside to Miller is that his lack of strength allows him to get pushed around on both ends of the floor. His output in college never seemed to match up to his athletic prowess. A big reason why is that Miller got pushed off his spot over and over again by quality defenders.

Any team that drafts Miller in Round 2 will need to exercise patience to see if his body can develop enough to stand up to the rigors of pro basketball. If he does, he could turn into a quality 3-point marksman on the wing for a team that can cover up some of his defensive deficiencies. That outcome would represent excellent value for any team drafting in Round 2.

Richie Saunders can be an important scorer for his NBA team

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa dominated attention from opposing defenses at BYU last season, but the contributions of Richie Saunders weren't lost on Cougar fans. The 24-year-old wing's ability to stretch the floor from the perimeter could make him a big-time value in Round 2.

Saunders won't blow anyone away with his athleticism. He's never going to be anything more than a minus on the defensive end of the floor. That will limit him to a bench role in the NBA for a team that's seriously trying to win.

The upside to Saunders is that he's a plus shooter who has a great deal of versatility with his jump shot. He's a knockdown sniper when he gets his feet underneath him. The swing skill Saunders can wield at the pro level is his ability to come off screens and still shoot the ball with a high percentage.

Saunders' skills don't fit every system, but he can become a real weapon off the bench for teams that use a lot of motion in the half court.

Tobi Lawal has elite athleticism that translates well to the NBA game

Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Most mock drafts have Tobi Lawal going off the board very late in Round 2. Those projections miss the obvious potential the former Virginia Tech star possesses on the defensive end of the floor.

The 6-foot-8 forward came late to the game. He only started playing at the age of 16 which makes the progress he's already made in his basketball career pretty remarkable. Savvy GMs will take note of that fact and raise their ratings of the Englishman.

Lawal's calling card is his leaping ability which allows him to protect the rim on defense and attack it on lobs and putbacks on the offensive end. He'll need to diversify his game on both ends to make it in the NBA, but he has all the athletic prowess required to make those strides. It's easy to envision a path where he becames an energy big early in his career before turning into a starter when his second pro contract rolls around.

Ryan Conwell's elite shot selection makes him ready for the NBA

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ryan Conwell focused all of his collegiate attention on getting to the rim or hitting shots from behind the arc. That mix is perfect for a rookie looking to make his mark on a new team in the NBA.

Conwell lacks the athletic chops required to initiate offense with the ball in his hands, but he projects to be a 40% shooter from three in the NBA. Even flirting with that sort of number is going to comfortably allow him to play big minutes off the bench as a rookie.

At the very least, he should be a good bench option for a good team. If he finds a way to make some plays on the weak side with the ball in his hands he could even grow into a quality starter. A smart team will find him to be a Round 2 steal.

Alex Karaban's championship pedigree will help him in the NBA

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex Karaban has a chance to slip into the bottom of Round 1, but most mocks have him hearing his name called towards the top end of Round 2. The two-time title winner at UConn's sweet shooting from the wing gives him a chance to develop into a solid NBA starter during his rookie contract.

Karaban's lack of athleticism limits his ceiling, but he's an elite shooter from the wing at 6-foot-7. That, combined with his toughess and high-IQ makes him a good bet to be an immediate contributor.

Don't overlook Karaban's willingness to take contested threes in college. He's not a player who feasted on open looks despite the quality offensive system he played in. Karaban hunted shots from three in college and that will help him develop into a high-quality pro.

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