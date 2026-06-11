Shaq's candid remarks are going to make Knicks fans hate him

His remarks about a physical incident between Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson aren't going to make him any friends in New York.

Shaq recently shared candid thoughts on one of the NBA's most intense rivalries this season — the Knicks and Spurs.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players to ever grace our precious game. However, he may be even better at his post-playing career as a TV personality.

Few individuals are capable of combining charm and humor in the way O'Neal has been able to for the last decade and a half. And recently, he sat down for an interview with our very own Sterling Holmes that was filled with spectacular insight. Shaq spoke with us on behalf of Zepbound® (tirzepatide).

Shaq has no problem with what Wembanyama did to Brunson

There are few things that the Knicks hold near and dear to their heart more than their prized Southpaw, Jalen Brunson. Couple that with the fact that everyone seems to blame officiating for everything in high-leverage situations, and it makes sense why everyone has been talking about this no-call between Victor Wembanyama and Brunson.

To O'Neal, this altercation was no big deal. In fact, he seemed almost proud of Wembanyama for his physicality and aggressiveness.

"I liked it, because you got to let these little dudes know 'get your a** out of my way....Oh, that's a dirty foul. Get him out of the game.' No, get your little a** out of my face. If the referees not going to call it, I'm going to make him call it. I liked it."

O'Neal also mentioned that, if in Wembanyama's shoes, he would have done the exact same thing, and he would have continued to do it, even if he was reprimanded for the behavior.

To make matters worse for his q-rating with Knicks' faithful, when asked where Brunson ranks in the pantheon of all-time franchise players, O'Neal stated that while he is the best in his current era, no one comes close to Patrick Ewing.

Of course, there is some inherent bias at play here. O'Neal grew up idolizing Ewing, even wearing No. 33 (Ewing's jersey number) in high school. The two eventually became friends and rivals when O'Neal entered the league in 1992. So, it makes sense that he would want to believe that his guy is the greatest Knick of all-time. And from a statistical standpoint, that isn't a bad argument to make, either.

Not ready to give Wembanyama all the praise

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and forward Victor Wembanyama | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While O'Neal did defend Wembanyama with the whole Brunson fiasco, The Big Aristotle was not ready to concede that the current face of the league had passed him by. Holmes did his due dillegence and asked O'Neal the obligatory hypothetical of who would win in a game of one-on-one between the two.

O'Neal said that he didn't want to answer the question and would prefer to allow Wembanyama to enjoy his current reign of dominance over the league. However, Shaq Daddy could not help himself.

"He's too light in the cakes," O'Neal laughed. "Just leave it there. This is his time. I don't want to make it a O'Neal verses Wembanyama thing."

To be fair to Wembanyama, while he couldn't bang with O'Neal in the low block, can Diesel keep Wembanyama contained on the perimeter? Especially in a one-on-one setting, where there will be no backside help to protect O'Neal if he gets beat?

Still, you can't help but marvel at O'Neal's confidence. Hopefully Knicks' fans can look past his remarks and appreciate the Hall of Famer for the character that he is.

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