Shaquille O'Neal likes what he's seen from LeBron and the new-look 76ers so far

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the NBA's biggest question marks to start the season. They dramatically remade their starting five tihs summer with the additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. But it was not clear how quickly this group could gel with four players who were used to dominating the ball on offense (plus a second-year guard in VJ Edgecombe.

So far, so good.

On opening night, they trailed by double-digits against the defending champion Knicks but pulled out a 106-100 road win. In their second game of the season, they came back from a 29-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke with FanSided this week on behalf of Icy Hot and said he really like what he's seen from Philly so far:

"They all played unselfish. And they all moved the ball. And I think if you come in with the other two, I don't care who's the star. I don't care whose team it is. They all just have to play our part and do their role. If they can keep that attitude up, I think they have a shot."

As one of the best big men in NBA history, O'Neal has some insight into what it takes to dominate in the middle. And he did have some follow-up advice for 76ers center Joel Embiid.

"Joel Embiid has to be dominant," said O'Neal. "You know Charles [Barkley] wants him to move to the third option. I disagree with that. When you're the the biggest guy, you have to know and act your will and you have to control play. We've been on him for many years. Yes. You have the ability to shoot the jumper and the one step hesi and the pulley. All that stuff looks good, but when you can't make it out the first round, I've been on you."

"At this point in his career, he just need to just need to dominate," he continued.

The next test for the 76ers is the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Watch Shaq's full interview with FanSided:

Icy Hot and Shaquille O’Neal have partnered for over two decades, with the NBA legend serving as the face of the leading sports pain relief and recovery brand. Recent initiatives in partnership between Shaq and Icy Hot include the “Comeback Cavalry” ad campaign, the limited time offering “Shaq Pack” (an Icy Hot No-Mess Roll On featuring Shaq’s likeness), and “Comebaq Courts” (refurbishments of basketball courts in underserved communities across the country).