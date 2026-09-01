Steph Curry tells Warriors fans exactly what they want to hear

Though there has been a great deal of consternation about the Golden State Warriors not making a "big splash" during the summer transaction cycle, the team does have clear intrigue as long as Stephen Curry is suiting up in his trademark No. 30 uniform. However, Curry's contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, and the 38-year-old superstar's future is a popular topic, not only in the Bay Area but across the NBA.

Over the weekend, Curry became eligible to sign a two-year extension worth more than $130 million, even as the length of any new deal is capped due to Curry's age and the over-38 rule. Curry is still, without question, a max-level player at this stage, but as he nears 40, there is at least some uncertainty about his future as long as pen has not been put to paper on a new deal.

However, Curry quieted some of the external doubts on Monday in speaking to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry said.

Curry sounds like he's going to be a Warrior for life

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curry also reportedly added that "the deal and the contract stuff at the right time" and that neither side is "letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season." On one hand, it makes all the sense in the world for Curry to assuage doubt by giving a statement like this. On the other, it does hold real weight in that he could have attempted to put pressure on the Warriors with his public sentiment, and he chose to take this course instead.

It is well-documented that the Warriors will enter the 2026-27 season with an aging roster. Curry still leads the way but he missed approximately half of last season. 36-year-old Jimmy Butler is still recovering from a long-term injury. Draymond Green isn't getting any younger at the age of 36, and even supporting pieces like Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis are seasoned to say the least.

As such, it is natural to wonder about what the 2027-28 season (and beyond) looks like in San Francisco, at least outside of (presumably) Curry and 2026 lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg. There is also wiggle room for Curry to not sign the big extension now, instead working with the Warriors to provide maximum flexibility for the future.

Butler and Green are both on expiring deals, which could remove more than $80 million (!) from Golden State's books. Porziņģis and Horford have player options for 2027-28 that could conceivably be knocked down in favor of longer commitments, and Golden State's front office could be creative in bringing in a younger running mate for Curry as he reaches the twilight of a Hall of Fame career.

Curry's statement that he wants to remain with the Warriors is undoubtedly soothing to those invested in the organization on all sides. That shouldn't be ignored, but the next steps will also be interesting to follow. That is the case whether Curry ends up signing for the most money and years that he can or whether he follows a different path by taking less and hoping the Warriors can fill out the roster in the best possible way around him.