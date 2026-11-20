Stephon Castle landed at No. 6 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

For a team with a long legacy of finesse and precision, brilliant planning and pristine execution, Stephon Castle's forcefulness is a welcome addition. Two years into his career, he's already an indelible part of the San Antonio Spurs' future and he says it with his chest everytime he steps on the court.

You can see that inherent physicality in all the little details, like the fact he always seems to jump off two feet. Check out this collection of his dunks from last season (say goodbye to your productivity for the rest of the day) and watch the way he works his body, how often he adjusts his footwork or slows his pace to make sure he can launch two-footed.

This subtle tendency makes sure that every time he's throwing himself at the basket, he's doing it with maximum lift, maximum force. Exploding through and over the defense. It's a feature not a bug that this speed-shifting often allows a defender to foolishly get back into position in time to be posterized.

This power is a crucial ingredient in the Spurs dominance. Wemby is overwhelming, physically, but in an entirely different way. De'Aaron Fox wins with speed. Dylan Harper with control and balletic footwork. Devin Vassell is long arms and textbook jumper. Castle is the only human wrecking ball, and that gives this team a dynamic that can emotionally devastate a fragile opponent or utterly change the momentum against another contender.

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Stephon Castle's skill is catching up with his athleticism

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The scariest thing about Castle is how much untapped potential he still has, how much improvement is still out there waiting to be seized as he refines his skill set and figures out how to wield it.

Castle still has a lot of work to do on control. He was generally inefficient as a scorer both in isolations and out of the pick-and-roll — he still does his best work in knifing through a storm of bodies, bringing order to chaos. What the Spurs need, more than anything, is players who can do that against a set defense, a rigid structure. Castle has all the tools — the burst, the quickness, the handle, the touch. The next evolution of his game is learning how to change speeds, how to set up a defense, how to see two and three moves ahead, not just relying on his physical tools and force of will to create advantages.

How that developmental process tracks out is also going to be influenced by the pieces around him. The Spurs seem increasingly committed to figuring out how to make it work with their three guards on the court together. This year, Castle has played 152 minutes (about 34 percent of his total court time) with both Fox and Harper. Last year, that trio played just 25 minutes together in the regular season and 44 minutes in the postseason.

In that grouping, it makes sense that Castle has the ball in his hands less (both Harper and Fox have a higher average time of possession per game) and it makes sense that his usage and assist rate are down from last year.

Most teams would be trying to shape Castle into a dynamic lead guard, someone who could single-handedly carry an offense from the perimeter. The Spurs have the incredible luxury of trying to shape him into the best offensive connector and complementary creator in the league. More of his touches are going to come against warped defenses and lesser individual defenders. Things should be easier both on and off the ball as Harper takes on more creation responsibility and these three guards find a synergy together.

But just because Castle's offensive primacy is receding doesn't make him any less important to the Spurs. He still has more two-way upside as anyone on the roster besides Wemby. He still sets the tone with physicality and motor, and offers Mitch Johnson a chaos switch that can be flipped when games get tight and things stagnate. Playing with Wemby means playing in a 7-foot-4 shadow, but Castle is a rising star and his light is absolutely brilliant.