Acquiring a superstar can completely change the fortunes of an NBA franchise. If luck doesn’t go the team’s way in the draft, a trade is the easiest way to acquire one in the modern NBA. The biggest names rarely reach free agency because there is too much money waiting in an extension. Stars take the new deal and request a trade later.

Teams often ask for a massive haul to part with a star. That opens the door for the trade to become unbalanced over time. Some teams win big from taking the risk, and others destroy their chances to win for the next half decade.

Here is a look at the 25 most lopsided trades in NBA history. This list looks back at the deals in hindsight to examine what a team gave up and see how unbalanced it became after the draft picks turned into players. In the worst-case scenarios, teams got almost zero production in return for a superstar.

25. Celtics trade Pierce and Garnett to Nets

Nets received: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, DJ White, 2017 1st round pick (Kyle Kuzma), 2017 2nd round pick (Sasha Vezenkov)

Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, DJ White, 2017 1st round pick (Kyle Kuzma), 2017 2nd round pick (Sasha Vezenkov) Celtics acquired: Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace, 4 1st-round picks

The Nets paid handsomely for three veterans in the hopes of becoming serious title contenders. Instead, all three declined, and this lopsided trade set the Celtics up to land Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brooklyn gave up the third overall pick in 2016 and the number one pick in 2017 plus a lottery selection in 2018 and a mid-first-round pick in 2014. The Celtics hit on the two top selections to become a yearly title contender.

Brooklyn reached the second round of the playoffs in 2014 and was destroyed by the Heat in five games. Pierce was their third-leading scorer in the playoffs, Garnett was playing 20.8 minutes per game, and Terry was traded at the deadline.

The Nets let Pierce walk in free agency after one season, and Garnett was traded for Thaddeus Young at the 2015 deadline. Brooklyn got virtually nothing as they gave up the rights to draft Brown and Tatum. This was a shortsighted move that instantly backfired. It was Boston that got the two stars, and the Nets were left with virtually nothing for giving up a boatload of draft capital.

24. Lakers dismantle title roster to trade for Russell Westbrook

Lakers received: Russell Westbrook, 3 2nd-round picks (Tristan Vukcevic, Bobi Klintman, 2028 2nd)

Russell Westbrook, 3 2nd-round picks (Tristan Vukcevic, Bobi Klintman, 2028 2nd) Wizards acquired: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Isaiah Todd, 2025 2nd-round pick (Javon Small)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Isaiah Todd, 2025 2nd-round pick (Javon Small) Pacers land: Isaiah Jackson

Isaiah Jackson Nets get: Nikola Milutinov, 2 2nd-round picks (Kyle Filipowski, Noah Penda)

Nikola Milutinov, 2 2nd-round picks (Kyle Filipowski, Noah Penda) Spurs received: Chandler Hutchison, 2022 2nd-round pick (Christian Koloko)

This was a star trade turned lopsided in reverse for the Lakers. They gave up two key members of their 2020 title roster to land Westbrook, who was fresh off finishing 11th in MVP voting. They envisioned having three stars and making another run, but almost instantly regretted this trade.

Westrbook’s lack of shooting made him an awkward fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He refused to come off the bench as the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely in 2022.

It was a disaster, and the Lakers were forced to give up multiple picks to dump Westbrook at the 2023 trade deadline. Add in that first-rounder and three seconds to make this a massive haul given up for a disastrous season and a half from Westbrook.

23. Wizards fleece Suns in Bradley Beal trade

Suns received: Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd

Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd Wizards acquired: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, 4 1st-round pick swaps, 6 2nd-round picks

Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, 4 1st-round pick swaps, 6 2nd-round picks Pacers get: Jarace Walker, 2 2nd-round picks

The Suns went virtually all-in to land Beal from Washington. They gave up everything that wasn’t nailed down and even let the star keep his no-trade clause. It was a mistake from the jump. Beal’s production declined in Phoenix, and the Suns gave up this massive haul to make the playoffs just once in two years. They didn't even win a postseason series.

Things got so bad the Suns had to waive-and-stretch Beal’s contract, so they have $19.3 million in dead money on their books for five years.

The swaps haven’t conveyed, which has lessened the return slightly. Still, any positive value the Wizards got made this a lopsided trade. Phoenix gave up multiple assets for zero postseason success and now is stuck with dead money on their books until 2030.

22. Hawks trade Bill Russell to Celtics

Celtics get: Bill Russell

Bill Russell Hawks get: Cliff Hagan, Ed Macauley

The Celtics traded their third-round pick in 1953, who had yet to play in the NBA and a future Hall of Famer, for Russell. That doesn’t sound so lopsided until factoring in that Russell was the engine of 11 championships in Boston. The five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star is one of the best to ever do it.

Hagan spent a decade with the Hawks and helped them win a championship. He was a six-time All-Star and Hall of Famer in his own right, but he wasn’t Russell.

Macauley was a six-time All-Star with the Celtics before making the All-Star team in 1957 with the Hawks. He was an impactful big man, but spent just three years in St. Louis. He declined significantly in his final season, which only made this trade look more one-sided.

Russell was a star from the jump. He finished seventh in MVP voting as a rookie and won the MVP in year two. The Hawks got back quality talent and won a title, but Russell might have made them a dynasty like the Celtics. That makes this a lopsided trade.

21. Rockets get Moses Malone

Rockets acquired: Moses Malone

Moses Malone Braves get: 2 1st-round picks

The Rockets gave up two first-round picks to get Malone after he played just two games with the Buffalo Braves. Buffalo had a prime Bob McAdoo playing center, but Malone quickly proved to be special. He was a three-time MVP and 13-time All-Star. Houston only got six years of production, but it was where Malone became a star. He led the Rockets to the NBA Finals in 1981, where they lost to the Celtics.

The Braves flipped both picks. One became Michael Ray Richardson, but the Braves traded it for an injured Tiny Archibald. Richardson was a four-time All-Star, which made this deal a bit less lopsided. It was still a disaster for Buffalo.

The Braves watched Malone become one of the best centers in NBA history and had to think about what could have been. McAdoo played plenty of power forward, and this could have been a dominant frontcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers, James Worthy | Nathaniel S. Butler/GettyImages

20. Cavaliers trade pick that becomes James Worthy

Lakers get: Butch Lee, 1982 1st round pick (James Worthy)

Butch Lee, 1982 1st round pick (James Worthy) Cavaliers acquired: Don Ford, 1980 1st round pick (Chad Kinch)

The Lakers fleeced the Cavaliers at the 1980 trade deadline. They moved on from Don Ford, who was playing 11 forgettable minutes per game, and their first-round pick in 1980 for Lee and an unprotected 1982 first. Cleveland made several laughable trades in the 1980s, but the 22nd overall pick Chad Kinch lasted just 29 games before the Cavaliers moved on.

Los Angeles won the title in 1980 and wound up with the number one overall pick in the 1982 draft. Worthy went on to be a seven-time All-Star and helped the Lakers win three championships. He is a franchise legend and miles better than anyone else in this trade.

The purple and gold gave up virtually nothing to get the number one overall pick two years later. They nailed the selection with Worthy and got a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary squad. Talk about a lopsided trade.

19. Jazz trade Dominique Wilkins to Hawks

Hawks received: Dominque Wilkins

Dominque Wilkins Jazz get: John Drew, Freeman Williams

Wilkins refused to play for the Jazz. The franchise had never had a winning record or even qualified for the playoffs before this trade in 1982. Utah also needed money and was financially motivated to make this trade.

John Drew finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 1984 and helped Utah finally make the playoffs in his three seasons with the team. Freeman Williams lasted just 18 forgettable games before being waived.

Wilkins turned into a nine-time All-Star and one of the 75 best players in NBA history. The 6’8 forward was an elite scorer, and Jazz fans can’t help but wonder what would have been with Wilkins joining John Stockton and Karl Malone throughout their run. Wilkins didn’t let that happen, and getting a couple of years of a strong sixth man is a problematic return for an all-time great.

18. Suns get Charles Barkley

Suns get: Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley 76ers received: Jeff Hornacek, Andrew Lang, Tim Perry

Barkley was in the middle of his prime when he wanted out of Philadelphia. The 76ers were struggling and had made some foolish moves around Sir Charles. It was time to move, but Barkley immediately won MVP and pushed the Suns to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Barkley was an All-Star and made All-NBA in each of his four seasons in Phoenix. He was a superstar, but the 76ers didn’t get that type of return.

Hornacek averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in his lone full season in Philadelphia. The Sixers won just 26 games and traded him to the Jazz at the 1994 deadline.

Tim Perry started and was a role player on a couple of bad 76ers teams. Lang lasted just one year as a 25-minute-per-game role player. The Sixers kept losing as Barkley led the Suns to the NBA Finals and won MVP. The scales certainly leaned heavily towards Phoenix in the end.

17. Rockets trade for James Harden

Rockets landed: James Harden, Cole Aldrich, Daequan Cook, Lazar Hayward

James Harden, Cole Aldrich, Daequan Cook, Lazar Hayward Thunder get: Jeremy Lamb, Kevin Martin, 2 1st-round picks, 2013 2nd-round pick

Harden instantly went from sixth man to superstar after this trade. He was behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in OKC, but the Rockets let him dominate the ball and go off. Harden made All-NBA in seven of the next eight years, including six first-team nods, as he instantly made the Rockets a contender.

None of the other pieces coming to the Rockets played more than 30 games in Houston. This deal was all about getting Harden for them.

Sam Presti and the Thunder got one season from Kevin Martin as a sixth man and three years of Lamb struggling to stay on the floor. Their best asset was turning the 12th overall pick in 2013 into Steven Adams. The other two picks amounted to virtually nothing. Oklahoma City basically traded prime James Harden for the first seven years of Adams' career. No shot at Adams, but that isn’t anywhere near fair value.

It doesn’t happen often, but Sam Presti got fleeced in this one. He didn’t want to pay Harden max money, and the Beard got his shot to be an alpha. The Thunder certainly messed up this one.

16. Bucks get Oscar Robertson

Bucks received: Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson Royals acquired: Charlie Paulk, Flynn Robinson

Robertson spent a decade playing for the Royals and was already a Hall of Famer before this trade. The Bucks still got elite production, despite the Big O being in his 30s. Robertson helped the Bucks win their first championship in 1971 playing next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He was an All-Star twice and played his final four seasons in Milwaukee.

Robinson lasted just one season with the Royals, where he averaged 13.3 points in 19.3 minutes per game. Paulk put up 9.2 points in 17.8 minutes in his lone season in Cincinnati.

The Royals gave up the best player in franchise history to get one season of middling production from two role players. The future Kings clearly thought they were selling high, but Robertson had a lot left in the tank and made this trade look quite lopsided in favor of the Bucks.

Boston Celtics, Kevin Garnett | Jared Wickerham/GettyImages

15. Celtics land Kevin Garnett

Celtics acquired: Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett Timberwolves acquired: Al Jefferson, Gerald Green, Ryan Gomes, Theo Ratliff, Sebastian Telfair, 2 1st round picks

Garnett won a championship in his first year with the Celtics. He was also Defensive Player of the Year and finished third in MVP voting. In his six seasons in Boston, they made the NBA Finals twice and won 11 playoff series. Garnett is one of the best to ever do it and was clearly still at his peak.

Jefferson was the prize of the return. He was one of Minnesota’s best players for three years as he averaged over 20 points and ten rebounds per game. The Timberwolves won 61 games in that stretch and were one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Their only other return for KG was four role players and two first-round picks that didn’t amount to much in Minnesota. Things had soured between Garnett and the Wolves, but their return was more than disappointing.

Minnesota didn’t even turn the draft picks into impact players and felt a greater sting when Boston flipped Garnett and Pierce into the picks that turned into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That is what the Wolves needed to do to avoid this list.

14. Clippers gift Cavaliers Kyrie Irving

Cavaliers get: Kyrie Irving, Baron Davis

Kyrie Irving, Baron Davis Clippers received: Mo Williams, Jamario Moon

The Clippers wanted to dump Davis’ contract and didn’t think they’d win the draft lottery and gift Cleveland the number one overall pick in 2011. The two-time All-Star played just 15 games for the Cavaliers before being waived. Davis signed with the Knicks a few days later, but Cleveland was on the hook for $28.7 million over the next two years.

It was nothing for Cleveland to pay that much to get the top pick. Williams played just 74 games with the Clippers primarily as their sixth man. He was a far cry from the All-Star version Cavaliers fans saw. Moon lasted just 19 forgettable games.

The Clippers gave up the number one overall pick to save $28.7 million. The Cavs took Kyrie and watched him instantly become a star. Irving hit the championship-clinching shot in 2016 and will forever be a Cavaliers legend. It made the price seem like pennies as the franchise took home their first title.

13. Spurs land Kawhi Leonard

Spurs received: Kawhi Leonard, Davis Bertans, Erazem Lorbek

Kawhi Leonard, Davis Bertans, Erazem Lorbek Pacers get: George Hill

The Pacers gave up the draft rights to Kawhi and two overseas talents to get George Hill. The 6’4 guard spent five seasons in Indiana, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes per game. Hill was a quality contributor to four playoff teams, including reaching the conference finals in 2013 and 2014.

Leonard went from 15th overall pick to superstar in San Antonio. He was two-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2014 NBA Finals MVP before the messy exit. The Spurs would gladly trade their sixth man for a star. Kawhi was a two-time All-Star in San Antonio and was the best player on the Raptors title team immediately after leaving the Alamo.

The Spurs got the throw-in pieces to make this deal even more lopsided. Getting a superstar and add-ons for a sixth man had to make this list. Things didn’t end well with Kawhi, but San Antonio fleeced the Pacers to get Leonard on the Spurs.

12. Celtics trade down to land Jayson Tatum

Celtics received: Jayson Tatum, 2019 1st round pick

Jayson Tatum, 2019 1st round pick 76ers got: Markelle Fultz

Boston had the number one overall pick in the 2017 draft thanks to the Brooklyn Nets foolishly trading for past their prime versions of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. The Celtics weren’t happy with one fleece. They were locked in on Tatum, but knew the Lakers were taking Lonzo Ball at two. That meant they could trade down and get extra capital as long as the other team wanted Markelle Fultz.

The 76ers were in the middle of The Process and were eager to add another number one overall pick to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. They gave up a 2019 first-round pick that turned into Langford as part of this trade.

Tatum became a superstar. He was an All-Star in his third year in the league and led the Celtics to a championship in 2024. Tatum is already a franchise legend and all time great.

Fultz lasted two seasons with the Sixers and played a total of 33 games. Philadelphia got a late first round in return when they trade Fultz in 2019 that actually turned into Tyrese Maxey, but this was a disastrous trade. The 76ers moved up when they didn’t need to and let the Celtics get the best player in the draft class, even after bumping down.

11. Celtics trade for Robert Parish and pick that lands Kevin McHale

Celtics get: Robert Parish, 1st round pick (Kevin McHale)

Robert Parish, 1st round pick (Kevin McHale) Warriors received: 2 1st-round picks (Joe Barry Carroll, Rickey Brown)

Parish was becoming a star in Golden State, but the Warriors were struggling. They decided to move on in what turned out to be a lopsided trade. Parish blossomed into a nine-time All-Star and four-time champion in Boston. He made the NBA 75th Anniversary team and is a legendary big man.

The Celtics turned the pick they received in this deal into McHale. A seven-time All-Star and Hall of Famer in his own right made this deal a home run for Boston. They won three titles and got two of the 75 best players in league history in one trade.

Golden State turned their picks into Joe Barry Carroll and Rickey Brown. Carroll was an All-Star in 1987, but he was nowhere near Parish or McHale. Brown played a 15-minute-per-game role for two and a half seasons for the Warriors. They didn’t quite match the two all-time greats Boston got in this trade.

Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

10. Thunder fleece Clippers in Paul George deal

Thunder received: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, 5 1st-round picks, 2 1st-round swaps

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, 5 1st-round picks, 2 1st-round swaps Clippers acquired: Paul George, 2025 1st-round pick

The Clippers knew pulling off this trade meant landing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, and Sam Presti made them pay for that. Nobody knew SGA would turn into a two-time MVP and arguably the best player on the planet, so Presti didn’t stop there. He built a dynasty from this trade by drafting Jalen Williams and using the other picks to improve his roster.

OKC got the two best players on their 2025 championship squad from this deal, along with a bunch of other capital. It was truly franchise-altering.

George was a three-time All-Star in LA, but the Clippers failed to live up to expectations. They thought this would finally bring them a championship, but the duo won just three playoff series in five years. Their best finish was making the conference finals in 2021. Leonard made this trade look a lot worse with the salary cap circumvention scandal after George was already gone.

The Thunder made this a lopsided trade. It was one of the worst deals of all time by the Clippers, but they did get three All-Star seasons from PG. That is something, but it is not building a dynasty like OKC did on the back of this trade.

9. Lakers trade for rights to draft Kobe Bryant

Lakers received: Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Hornets acquired: Vlade Divac

Kobe refused to play with the Hornets, so they shipped the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft to Los Angeles for Divac. The Hornets got the Lakers' starting center back in the trade. Divac had two productive years in Charlotte and helped them make the playoffs both years before leaving in free agency for the Kings.

Kobe became arguably the greatest Laker of all time. He won five championships and made 18 All-Star appearances during his 20-year career in Los Angeles. Bryant was unstoppable and one of the greatest scorers to ever live. He inspired a generation and was an inner-circle Hall of Famer.

This was not exactly fair value for the Hornets. At least, they got two years of a starting-caliber center. It is bad, but not the most one-sided trade on this list.

8. Bulls trade for Scottie Pippen

Bulls received: Scottie Pippen, 1st-round pick

Scottie Pippen, 1st-round pick SuperSonics acquired: Olden Polynice, 2 1st-round picks

Chicago moved up three spots in the 1987 draft to land Pippen with the fifth overall selection. He was an All-Star by year three and ended up being the second-best player on a dynasty. Pippen won six rings playing next to Michael Jordan and became an all-time great.

Seattle drafted Polynice, who was a role player for 15 years in the NBA. He never averaged more than 12.5 points per game for a full season. The seven-footer was productive without being spectacular.

The Bulls ended up acquiring one of the picks back two years later and ended up drafting BJ Armstrong. That only made this trade look more one-sided. Brad Sellers barely played in Seattle, and Sylvester Gray never did. This deal was basically Pippen for Polynice. One turned into a legend and the other a role player who bounced around the league. It was pretty one-sided.

7. Mavericks draft-night trade for Dirk

Mavericks received: Dirk Nowitzki, Pat Garrity

Dirk Nowitzki, Pat Garrity Bucks got: Robert Traylor

The Mavericks traded back in the 1998 NBA Draft to take Dirk. They had the sixth pick, but decided to deal it for nine and 19. Dallas hadn’t made the playoffs in eight years and desperately needed assets. Don and Donnie Nelson were sold on Nowitzki and knew they could still land him if they moved back.

Dirk went on to be the best player in franchise history. He revolutionized the power forward position by spacing the floor and led Dallas to their first championship in 2011. Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star and one of the best to ever do it.

The Mavs flipped Garrity as part of the package that brought Steve Nash to Dallas. They wouldn’t have had the Nash and Nowitzki combo without this trade.

Traylor played just two seasons in Milwaukee and ended up being a bust. He averaged just 4.8 points in 17.6 minutes over his seven-year NBA career. That is nothing compared to a franchise GOAT and a piece that helped acquire a future Hall of Fame point guard.

6. Lakers trade for Wilt

Lakers landed: Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain 76ers acquired: Archie Clark, Darrall Imhoff, Jerry Chambers

Wilt had won MVP three straight years before the Lakers acquired him. He wanted out of Philadelphia, and the Lakers are always looking for their next star. Chamberlain was already 32 years old, but LA made the finals four times in his five seasons wearing purple and gold. They won the title in 1972, and Wilt became a Laker legend in his final five years playing in the NBA.

In return, Philly got three productive years from Clark and two from Imhoff. It was far from Wilt, but the 76ers made the playoffs in all three years. They didn’t win a postseason series, and Clark didn’t become an All-Star until leaving Philadelphia. Chambers never even suited up for the Sixers.

The 76ers turned the Lakers into the best team in the West with this trade and gave them an all-time great for a couple of quality role players. This wasn’t exactly a fair trade. The Lakers dominated it, and the deal only furthered their greatness.

Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson | Focus On Sport/GettyImages

5. Jazz trade pick that becomes Magic Johnson

Lakers landed: 3 1st round picks, 1980 2nd round pick

3 1st round picks, 1980 2nd round pick Jazz acquired: 1978 1st round pick, 1977 2nd round pick

This deal happened because the Jazz signed Gail Goodrich away from the Lakers in free agency in 1976. Goodrich was a five-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, but he instantly declined when he got to New Orleans. He was still a quality role player for three years, but not the star Lakers fans remember.

The Jazz got zero games of production from their two draft picks in this deal. Essie Hollis and Jack Givens played a combined three years in the NBA and were virtual non-factors.

The first-round pick in 1979 became number one overall and put Magic on the Lakers. They won the championship in his rookie year. Johnson was immediately a star and played his entire 13-year NBA career with the Lakers. He was a 12-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion.

The Lakers literally got one of the GOATs and more for virtually nothing. They are lucky the Jazz signed the declining Goodrich to make this possible.

4. Lakers land Kareem

Lakers received: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Walt Wesley

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Walt Wesley Bucks acquired: Brian Winters, Junior Bridgeman, Elmore Smith, Dave Meyers

Kareem demanded a trade to the Lakers in the middle of his prime, but this had to be one of the most lopsided deals of all time. He had already won the MVP three times and led the Bucks to a championship in his first six years. Kareem won five titles with the purple and gold, along with three MVPs and 13 All-Star appearances.

Wesley played one game with LA and was let go after seven minutes on the floor.

Winters was a two-time All-Star in Milwaukee, and Bridgeman spent a decade helping the Bucks. Myers and Smith had moments in the Cream City. It wasn’t zero in return, but it was far from fair for the best player on the planet in his prime. Kareem is an all-time great Laker thanks to this trade, and the Bucks wish they weren’t forced to make it.

3. Warriors trade Wilt to 76ers

76ers received: Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain Warriors get: Paul Neumann, Connie Dierking, Lee Shaffer, cash

The Warriors traded Wilt back to Philadelphia in 1965. He started his career playing in Philly before the Warriors moved to San Francisco in 1962. The Syracuse Nationals went to the City of Brotherly Love in 1963 to become the 76ers.

The Warriors were in the middle of a 17-win season just months after losing in the NBA Finals when they sent Wilt to the 76ers. He was still producing monster numbers, and it quickly became a mistake.

Chamberlain won the MVP three straight years in Philly before being traded to the Lakers. He led the Sixers to a championship in 1967 and was the best player on the planet.

Nemann was the prize of the return. He spent two and a half seasons as a productive role player in San Francisco. Dierkling played 30 games, and Shaffer never suited up for the Warriors. It was a lopsided return in the moment, made worse by Wilt being the best player on the planet for years after this trade was finalized.

2. 76ers buy Dr. J

76ers get: Julius Erving

Julius Erving Nets received: Cash

The Nets needed money to join the NBA after the ABA merger, so they traded Dr. J to Philly. Erving went on to win MVP, bring the 76ers a championship in 1983, and be one of the best players on the planet over the next 11 years. He was three-time MVP in the ABA and was instantly one of the best players after the merger.

There is always debate about whether this is a trade, but if buying a second-round draft pick counts, this should. The Nets didn’t get any players or draft picks, but they got something. It kept their team alive, but it would have taken a lot more to make this trade worthwhile.

Trades like this force us to answer: how much is a superstar worth? The answer is way more than the 76ers gave the Nets to get Dr. J in this trade.

1. Mavericks get virtually nothing for Luka Doncic

Lakers get: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris Mavericks received: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 1st-round pick

Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 1st-round pick Jazz acquired: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2 2nd-round picks

General managers should learn from the mistakes of the past. Trading one of the best players in the world during his prime always backfires. Luka led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, only for Nico Harrison to trade him to the Lakers eight months later. All Doncic did was lead the NBA in scoring and finish fourth in MVP voting in his first full season in LA.

Dallas instantly blew up their championship window. Anthony Davis played just 29 games before he was traded to Washington for a minimal return. Max Christie is a solid role player, and the Mavs have a 2029 first-round pick incoming from LA. Still, that is an abysmal return for a top five player on the planet.

This trade got Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd fired. It alienated Mavericks fans and forced many of them to forsake the organization. Luka was the team. He was the superstar who replaced Dirk Nowitzki. Doncic had just led Dallas to the NBA Finals, and it was over well before it should have been.

This is the worst and most lopsided trade of all time. The Lakers got Luka Doncic for virtually zero, and everyone involved in making the deal for the Mavericks was out of a job within 18 months of the trade happening. Talk about a lopsided trade that ended in disaster.