The NBA is out of excuses for how long the Kawhi Leonard investigation has taken

You know when a referee is taking eight hundred years to review an out-of-bounds call with instant replay? Trying to decide if it grazed that guy’s fingernail, if someone’s hair follicle was out of bounds when they touched it or if the ball trajectory was altered by the projection of another guy’s soul? “Just move on!” you scream, “if you can’t figure it out by now, just go with the call!”

The Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration Scandal, for those blessed enough to have avoided hearing about it, can be oversimplified as such: investigative reporter Pablo Torre alleged last September that Leonard had been paid $28 million through a fraudulent company (Aspiration) to do nothing, a sum which eventually rose to $48 million after additional reporting. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had invested $50 million in the company, which has since gone bankrupt from a much larger fraud case, with Torre saying the “no-show” deal was a massive circumvention of the salary cap. The NBA has been investigating.

The Kawhi Leonard investigation has officially gone on too long

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard ponders his next move | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Wait,” you ask, “did you say last September?” and that I did! The NBA has been investigating. In fact, they’re still investigating. They’re so profoundly still investigating that the trade sending Leonard to the Toronto Raptors is on hold until the NBA finishes its investigation. 11 months. Eleven. That is completely ridiculous.

I try not to rail against private proceeding that I do not have information about, but this is the rare case where criticism of a process is valid simply because of the optics; it is hard to imagine that the NBA made this investigation a priority during the 2025-2026 season, evidenced by the total lack of substantive updates until a trade forced the league to announce something. And even though Leonard is now on a different team, here’s the update we got yesterday about how the investigation is proceeding:

“We don’t have a specific timeline for the conclusion of the investigation but expect the firm to finalize its work in the coming weeks.”

The investigation should not be impacting other teams' business

NBA commissioner Adam Silver | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are we for real with that? “Coming weeks?” We talking two weeks? Four weeks? How about 11 weeks? This has taken so long already that Leonard has been traded, and thus any punishment associated with the scandal will have to unfairly alter the offseason plans of the Toronto Raptors, who had nothing to do with the Aspiration scandal. Does the NBA not have the cache to get this done faster? Is there some broad conspiracy that is making owners put up with this level of slowness?

Like, did they do it or didn’t they? Do we need to involve congressional subpoenas or something? If the NBA cannot produce documents that prove Leonard was paid under the table, and does not believe their interviews make enough of a case, then just say you can’t prove anything and call it a day. This is not a criminal investigation: just gather information and make a call. I’m not coming at you with a revolutionary angle here: there is simply no excuse for the investigation taking this long other than intentional stalling to placate powerful elements in the league.

If we are concerned that Leonard and the Clippers broke competitive balance rules, maybe we should conclude the investigation so the investigation itself stops messing with competitive balance by revoking trades that already happened. Let the Toronto Raptors run their team; get this drawn out embarrassment off my desk. Drop the hammer, let it go, I don’t even care at this point. Just get it done.

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