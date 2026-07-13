The only team that hasn't gone after LeBron is the one that makes the most sense for him

San Antonio fits James' stated goal of chasing a fifth championship perfectly due to a specific roster gap that only he can fill.

Every major NBA franchise is pursuing LeBron James as an unrestricted free agent, but one team remains notably silent — the Spurs.

LeBron James is a unrestricted free agent and he has no plans of returning to the Los Angeles Lakers. This isn't the first time that James has been a free agent, but it is (probably) the last time.

Everyone and their mother is lining up to try and lure the future first ballot Hall of Famer and all-time leading scorer to their city. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors (among numerous other teams) have all been rumored to be in the mix for James.

However, there is one team that makes more sense than any other team for James, but they mysteriously have not been mentioned as a potential suitor.

The Spurs should be trying to get LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, I am operating under the assumption that James' primary goal in picking his last team is to give himself the best possible chance of winning that elusive fifth NBA Championship. If James' priority is more about a good place for his family to live or somewhere where he can play with his buddies, the following point is moot.

However, if James wants to maximize his title chances, the team that should be going after him is the San Antonio Spurs. Why? Well, I thought you'd never ask.

No basketball player has been as good at basketball at the age of 41 as James was this past season. That part is indisputable. However, even with all he's done to make himself more well-rounded, James is still at his best with the ball in his hands.

Look no further than this past postseason, when James was able to turn back the clock after his two star teammates (Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves) went down with injury. The data also backs up this observation. According to PBP, the Lakers were better when one of Dončić or James was on the floor by themselves than when the tandem was out there together.

While we don't know for sure, the same phenomenon is likely to play out in Cleveland with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, or in Philadelphia with Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

We also know that James as a primary ball-handler isn't the same rodeo as it once was. Yes, the Lakers were able to get past the dysfunctional Houston Rockets, but once they squared off against a true title contender (the Oklahoma City Thunder), they were swiftly discarded -- making James more of a floor raiser than a ceiling raiser. This makes the idea of making James the lead engine next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo far less appealing.

This brings us back to the Spurs. The Spurs came closer than any team other than the New York Knicks (who won the NBA title) of hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. What ultimately killed them was their lack of a true halfcourt conductor to help them navigate through clutch time situations.

James would be a perfect fit. Plus, the team's best player, Victor Wembanyama, would be the perfect amplifier of James' gifts. On offense, he's more of an off-ball player, using his titanic 7-foot-4 frame and 8-foot wingspan to catch lobs and open up driving lanes for his teammates with his interior gravity.

This feels like the one situation where James would have a supporting cast that both needs his ball dominance and is good enough around him to actually be a serious threat with James carrying a high offensive usage.

Despite this obvious match made in heaven, the Spurs have not made any attempt (that we know of) at bringing James to the Lone Star State. Well, except this hilarious voice memo from Luke Kornet.

One can only wonder: why have the Spurs not tried shooting their shot?

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