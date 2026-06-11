The Warriors can offer LeBron something no other non-Lakers destination can

The Warriors stand out as the only non-Los Angeles option that might allow him to keep his family settled while pursuing another title.

LeBron is weighing his next NBA home with a focus on more than just championship contention this offseason.

When you aren't reading about the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, you are probably keeping tabs on LeBron James' next move.

James has probably had the most decorated career in NBA history, but he's entering Year 24, and the Los Angeles Lakers could be looking to kickstart a new era revolving around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves with James entering free agency.

If that happens to be the case, or if Jams decides that he's done with that chapter of his career, the Golden State Warriors may be his most convenient option, and here is why.

What the Warriors have that no one else has

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In a recent edition of their substack, NBA Insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported that the Warriors are still interested in the idea of pairing James with their player trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler III, and their championship head coach, Steve Kerr.

Another NBA reporter mentioned that Curry would be meeting with James, and based on Fischer/Stein's intel, it seems like part of the pitch will revolve around the idea that The King could commute to the team's facilities without having to move his entire family.

This brings an important wrinkle to light: the human element of sports. Too many times, we as fans/analysts hyper fixate on the idea of winning, and we make the mistake of believing that everything that guides a player's decision-making process is winning.

James already has four rings, and honestly, there isn't much he can do at this point to change the way that people view him. Those who view him as the greatest of all-time aren't changing their mind for quite some time (we'll see what Victor Wembanyama ends up doing with his career). And those who still prefer Michael Jordan or some other old-timer are likely going to continue to do so, even if he does win a fifth ring.

Of course, winning still means a great deal to James. But you have to remember that he has a family he needs to think about. James has been married to his wife Savannah since 2013. The couple has three beautiful children together: his teammate, Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova.

Bronny James is under contract through next season (and has a team option for 2027-28). So, he's going to be in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. Bryce just completed his redshirt season with the Arizona Wildcats. He's doing his own thing for the time being as well.

But James' daughter, Zhuri, is turns 12 in October and is in the midst of her K-12 schooling. She was only three when James joined the Lakers in 2018, and all her schooling has taken place in Los Angeles. James is going to be hesitant to force her to get up and restart her life across the country, effectively taking her away from all the friends she's made over the years.

James' life is a lot different than it was a decade ago. He's older and his legacy is more solidified. Basketball is still very important to him, but so is his family. James has to find a way to balance both, and Golden State may be the best way to do it.

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