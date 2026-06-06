These 3 Spurs deserve blame for crushing Game 2 loss at home

The next game at Madison Square Garden will test whether this team can regroup or if the series will slip away entirely.

Critical mistakes in the final seconds and inconsistent offensive decision-making have put the team in a precarious position.

The New York Knicks eked out an incredible 105-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The series now shifts east, to Madison Square Garden. New York has won 13 straight games in these playoffs, on an all-time heater. The Spurs' backs are officially up against the wall.

This was a hard-fought game with a ton of incredible performances on both sides. At the end of the day, however, these Spurs will carry the most blame.

Victor Wembanyama

Let's start with the big one.

Wembanyama made several show-stopping plays in this one, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds and four blocks on 11-of-21 shooting. He also committed four turnovers, including a costly pass off of Stephon Castle's back in the waning seconds (followed by a foul of Jalen Brunson, which sent him to the line for the game-winning free throw).

THE FANS ARE IN SHOCK 😲 pic.twitter.com/pJySYIeBp6 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2026

This is not to absolve Stephon Castle of blame — gotta keep your head on a swivel in these spots — but Wemby rushed the pass and paid the price.

He also missed the potential game-winner at the buzzer. Hard to really "blame" him for that, but on this stage, it's hard to ignore.

Wemby was quite bad in the first half, running into many of the same issues that plagued him in San Antonio's Game 1 letdown. He played with much more force and intention in the second half, but still struggled to create quality looks for himself in crunch time. A lot of difficult, contested mid-range jumpers and ill-advised 3s.

He's one of the best players in the world at 22 years old, but Wemby's greatness demands equal scrutiny. You can't escape blame as your team's leader in this situation.

Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle - San Antonio Spurs | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Stephon Castle made a lot of wow plays in this game, including a gnarly euro-step finish and an emphatic two-foot slam in traffic. He's an awesome competitor on defense and critical to the DNA of this young Spurs team.

He's also ... young. Just 21 years old, with a long of personal growth left ahead of him, Castle's decision-making on offense remains a source of volatility. He committed four turnovers in this game and finished with 14 points on an inefficient 5-of-14 shooting.

Castle is probably equally responsible for the game-sealing turnover. Wemby should not have thrown that pass, but Castle needs to be ready to receive as he's sprinting up the floor.

This is why De'Aaron Fox is so important for the Spurs, no matter the narrative yarn being spun in the national media. He helps mitigate a lot of Castle's erraticism as a ball-handler. The Spurs will need Castle to lock in and play more poised if San Antonio wants any chance of reclaiming this series on the road in what's sure to be a raucous MSG environment.

Keldon Johnson

Keldon Johnson - San Antonio Spurs | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Keldon Johnson finished with three points, four rebounds and two assists on 1-of-4 shooting. The Spurs lost his 16 minutes by five points.

Johnson won Sixth Man of the Year after an incredible breakthrough season for San Antonio, but his limitations were on full display in this game. The offensive process, particularly in those physical half-court sets, is troubling. He is also a weaker link on defense. There are moments where it becomes abundantly clear that San Antonio needs to lean on rookie Carter Bryant instead.

The Spurs' depth (or lack thereof) has become a surprising storyline in this series. San Antonio was able to match OKC blow-for-blow in the Western Conference Finals, but the Knicks have found ways to neutralize the likes of Johnson. It's clear the Spurs don't trust Bryant yet. Harrison Barnes can't hang in this setting. San Antonio bleeds points in the Luke Kornet minutes.

Dylan Harper remains otherworldly, but if he's the only Spurs bench player Mitch Johnson can go to consistently — when Keldon, again, was awarded as the best bench player in the NBA during the regular season — that poses a real problem. New York is getting major contributions from Deuce McBride, Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet. The Knicks are better rested and more layered.

The Spurs are in trouble, folks.

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