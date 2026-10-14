These 5 teams will make NBA League Pass worth every penny this season

The best NBA League Pass teams are basically the neglected candies at the candy store. There's a candy-lover going to bat for butterfingers out there right now. "These are the best, I'm telling you," he says. Butterfingers are under-appreciated to him like League Pass teams are among casual fans.

While the NBA schedule handlers did not think the following teams were worthy enough to appear on ESPN, Peacock, Amazon Prime, and NBC constantly, there is still plenty to look for. To crack the best League Pass teams list, you cannot have over 10 national TV games.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers miss the cut with 11 games — he was not too happy with the schedule overall. The Miami Heat skyrocketed from less than 10 games last year to 25 this year. Giannis Antetokounmpo's star power will do that. The following teams do not have an international star like the Greek Freak, but you'll get your money's worth tuning in.

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5. Orlando Magic — 8 national TV games

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orlando Magic had a "down season," winning 45 games last year. It was a roller coaster ride, and the general population expected more. Desmond Bane was supposed to revamp their spacing, Paolo Banchero was supposed to take a leap, and Franz Wagner was supposed to be healthier. Those hopes did not materialize, but continuity for the win!

Year two of the Bane experience could shift Orlando's tide. Jamahl Mosley is out, and Sean Sweeney is in. The Magic are looking for an offensive uptick. Their three stars do not have overlapping skills and were plus-19.4 in a small playoff sample. Orlando looks to return to their feisty defensive ways led by Jalen Suggs, who is a rotweiler on the ball and an efficient lob passer waiting to make the Kia Center erupt.

Exciting players to watch: Jamal Cain provides the Kodak moments, and Anthony Black strings defenders along and bodies them too. Cain's playoff play could land him a more consistent spot in the rotation, and Black is a fourth-year role player looking for his rookie extension. Orlando wants Black to shoot the rock better, but League Pass fans can expect infectious energy and crisp braids you save in your Pinterest and show your stylist.

4. Utah Jazz — 6 national TV games

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utah Jazz are playing to win. Repeat: the Jazz are not tanking. Fans in Salt Lake deserve this moment. They get to watch a No. 2 overall pick with Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker chops. Rookies are gassed to the moon in the honeymoon stage, but Darryn Peterson moves like a veteran. His off-ball feel is there and he has on-ball shotmaking "that boy nice" fans die for.

The young fella has Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and the $150 million man Keyonte George by his side. Those three go on heaters. How good the Jazz can be defensively remains to be seen, but this Will Hardy-led team will put the ball through the hole.

Exciting player to watch: Year two of Ace Bailey! Sign me up! He got a lot of Kevin Durant comps coming out of Rutgers. I did not see that, but the hand-in-face-don't-care shooting is there. Bailey raises over defenders like Michael Porter Jr., but also has slept-on bunnies. He puts defenders in the rim off one or two feet and putbacks. Beware when the 80th percentile offensive rebounder crashes!

3. Phoenix Suns — 9 national TV games

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns were last year's Cinderella team in the regular season. They did not have any postseason luck, but who expected Phoenix even to be there? Dillon Brooks had the season of his pro life. His 20 points were a career-high, and his 2-point shotmaking leveled up. Devin Booker had his usual 25-28 points season and peaked as a foul drawer. Some won't agree that drawing fouls is a skill or entertaining (most say no), but these guys are undeniable when they're rolling.

Exciting players to watch: Jalen Green on a heater is a sight to see. NBA fans won't forget his annual March hot streaks in Houston. When he channels that shot-making for a few moments, you're looking at a high-flying, deep-range gun slinger. Collin Gillespie has a strong argument for the best backup point guard in hoops. If you like efficient and strong decision-makers, don't miss second-unit Suns basketball. Khaman Maluach's growth is on the tracker. Will he turn into a floor-spacing, rim-protecting big? That's a rare Pokémon catch if he does.

2. Washington Wizards — 6 national TV games

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Dybantsa. Trae Young. Anthony Davis. That's showtime. The trio has already run up the engagement on social media with cross-court dimes, put-back slams and no-fly zone clamps in the preseason. Young's brilliant array of passes will be on full display with the weapons at his disposal. Dybantsa's first step is criminal. Davis is still a lob threat, mid-post creator and is looking to get paid. Expect him to have one of his best seasons since his contending Lakers days.

Exciting players to watch: Everybody who loves deep range report to the dance floor. Tre Johnson is here. Not Young, Johnson. Both will take 30-footers at a ridiculous rate, but expect Johnson to nail more until teams get the memo. He is dead-eye off the catch with a contest. Kyshawn George is a jumbo playmaker who connects the puzzle pieces. Andre Iguodala fan club members will appreciate the Swiss army knife. Alex Sarr aims to be peak-Anthony Davis lite. He's a versatile switch defender and a do-it-all big on the other end. He and AD's two-man, high-low game will brighten high school coaches' days across the country.

1. Toronto Raptors — 7 national TV games

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the schedulers did not believe Kawhi Leonard was going to be a Raptor. Well, he is, and he plus Scottie Barnes, will terrorize offenses. You're telling me Kawhi, who has some of the best hands ever, can roam off the ball while Barnes hounds superstars all over the floor? Kawhi can act as a secondary stopper and take on challengers late in games? That's a recipe for success and health for the two-time Finals MVP.

Toronto's defense carries their entertainment value. Kawhi's shotmaking and Barnes' playmaking chops aren't bad watches either. Maybe Immanuel Quickley can turn it up a notch with an attention-grabber like Kawhi in the lineup. RJ Barrett is pretty tunnel-visioned, but that makes for make-you-feel-something TV. His hot streaks ignite the Canadian fans he grew up around.

Exciting players to watch: I am all in on Collin Murray-Boyles. It doesn't matter if he is at center or power forward; nobody is going to love him guarding them. He got slimmer this offseason, and that could make his perimeter switchiness more dangerous. Jamal Shead is another steady backup who provides nonstop pressure guarding the ball. Toronto will be a fist defensively and games will be mucked up. If you like physical '90s hoops with a superstar scorer, Toronto will have you hooked.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets deserve shouts. Both teams have young players looking to establish themselves leading the charge. Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward, Zac Edey, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel could all go from interesting nice players to fringe All-Stars quickly. You won't regret turning on these League Pass teams and players at all!