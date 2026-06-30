This Blazers-Celtics trade for Jaylen Brown feels inevitable after Ja Morant deal

The Portland Trail Blazers kind of shocked the basketball world on Monday by trading for Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FJOTzGe5Tr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

We knew that the Grizzlies wanted to start a new era and that they were actively looking for suitors for Morant, but we didn't necessarily except that team to be the Trail Blazers, especially since they already rostered Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Shaedan Sharpe and didn't part with any of those players in this transaction. Now, with their abundance of guards, the Blazers feel primed to trade for one more All-NBA talent.

Jaylen Brown is an obvious fit for the Blazers

While the move to acquire Morant was an obvious buy-low on the part of the Blazers, the healthy and engaged version of the former number two overall pick is the type of player you look to win-now with. This tells us that the Blazers are going to do everything they can to be as good as they can in the 2026-27 season.

In recent days, the Blazers have been one of the leading candidates in the Jaylen Brown sweepstakes. Now, it seems even more likely that they are going to push for a deal to get done.

Acquiring Ja Morant feels like a set-up trade to me given all the Jaylen Brown rumors in Portland. Now the Blazers could feel more comfortable sending Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe with draft picks to Boston for Jaylen Brown. We'll see what happens. https://t.co/zNMIjIiuay — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) June 29, 2026

Like Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor pointed out in the tweet above, adding Morant makes it more feasible for the Blazers to package some of their other guards (Holiday, Henderson, Sharpe and draft picks) as matching salary in a trade for Brown.

If what O'Connor is predicting in terms of a potential trade package ends up being true, that would leave the Blazers with a potential starting lineup of Morant, Brown, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan. Meanwhile, their bench would be comprised of Lillard, Yang Hansen, Vit Krejci, and whomever else they add/re-sign in free agency (like, hopefully, Robert Williams III, who was excellent for them this postseason).

Outside of all the injury concerns with Morant and Lillard, I do worry about the fit of this nucleus. Lillard is the only above-average shooter of their top six players. The team goes from being very young to kind of old, in a league where youth and athleticism are paramount. And they also lose Jrue Holiday, who was still highly-productive last season when healthy, and the Blazers best player outside of Avdija.

I appreciate the Blazers realizing that some of their young guys (namely Henderson and Sharpe) are probably not elite building blocks and trying to upgrade off them. I also like that they are taking this new anti-tanking era to heart and going all-in to win as many games as possible next season.

However, I have questions about the high-end upside of this group, and I worry that they will be sacrificing a lot of future financial flexibility (depending on how much they give up for Brown) for a team that is likely to top out as mid-tier in a loaded Western Conference.