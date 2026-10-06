This one preseason call shows why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be in trouble this year

In NBA history, only Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird have ever won three straight MVP awards. The last time this happened was with Bird, who did it from the years between 1984 and 1986.

It's been four decades since anyone has pulled off that epic feat. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance of ending this drought if he can tally off his third MVP in as many years in 2026-27. Unfortunately, the league officiating crew is doing their best job to keep this from happening.

The NBA is trying to take away Shai's favorite move

One of the biggest storylines of the last few weeks is the NBA announcing a new point of emphasis for officiating this upcoming season.

See below for Part 1 of the 2026-27 Points of Emphasis video (narrated by SVP, Head of Referee Development and Training Monty McCutchen), which provides examples and guidance regarding Off-Arm Push Offs by Offensive Players and Freedom of Movement – Screens: pic.twitter.com/zMMmOK3Kxq — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 29, 2026

The league is trying to mitigate some of the egregious off-arm push-offs that have been taking place over the last few years and that are making it nearly impossible for defenders to contain drivers.

"We've got to make sure the defensive side of the ball does not get penalized by allowing illegal acts by the offensive player," said Monty McCutchen, the NBA's senior vice president of referee development and training. "I think we can do a better job."

Of course, it is one thing for the league to talk about the changes it is implementing. All of these concepts are abstract until we get real footage of how the NBA plans on calling things. Well, we have that now, and it is not looking great for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Scottie Barnes Was Just Called For This Pushoff Using His Off Arm On Klay Thompson.



This Is What The NBA Is Looking To Call Every Time They See It.



Shai Might Be Cooked. pic.twitter.com/5Liet8wh9i — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 3, 2026

The person responsible for this tweet even goes out of their way to mention how this could affect Gilgeous-Alexander, despite the clip being about Scottie Barnes. Why do all superstars command such a vitriolic response from fans?

Anyway, NBA Insider Ben Golliver does a great job of explaining what the officials will/will not allow with the off arm:

"The "Four F's" are feeling, firming, force and full extension. Referees have been instructed that a ball handler is allowed to use his off arm to 'feel' his opponent or to 'firm up' by gathering himself in front of a defensive player. However, referees should assess an offensive foul if the ball handler's off arm contacts the defender with 'force' or is 'fully extended' to create an advantage.

My guess is that Gilgeous-Alexander will go through a bit of learning curve with the new off-arm agenda, but that is he is too smart and too talented to be slowed down by it for long. The great players always find a way to be successful.

However, it is not unprecedented for a drastic shift in the rules to result in a significant change in impact for a marquee player. In 2004-05, the league banned hand-checking, a change which some historians believe helped vault Steve Nash from an All-NBA player to a back-to-back MVP. Could the inverse happen to Gilgeous-Alexander here?

I doubt it, but maybe they do just enough to keep Gilgeous-Alexander from his precious three-peat.