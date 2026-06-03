Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller and the top 5 Knicks Celebrity Superfans, ranked

To say that ranking celebrities who have attended New York Knicks playoff games is an inexact science would be like saying the sun is a little bright; “understatement” doesn’t even begin to describe how flimsy what we’re doing is.

There is no way to objectively rank famous people. If we based it on fame, I’ll probably underrate Lenny Kravitz and Martha Stewert, who I probably missed the hype train on in the 1990s due to not being born until 2003. So here’s what we’re going to do: lightly borrowing a concept called “Apex Mountain” from The ReWatchables, a movie podcast, we’re ranking this by how much “juice” each of these celebrities has in the celebrity world right now. Basically, who has the most power, the most cachet, the most gravity? If there are only five seats left, who gets them? SUPER IMPORTANT: THIS IS NOT how much I like each of these celebrities.

A few more ground rules: I’m using ESPN’s official celebrity tracker article that they’ve been updating throughout the playoffs. Also, I’ve excluded some people for dubious credentials, like Jason Sudeikis who has publicly stated he’s a Brooklyn Nets fan. Also we are completely avoiding former players or current athletes, since that would be a Pandora’s Box I just can’t open — with apologies to Patrick Ewing, Suni Lee and CC Sabathia. I’ll give you my pool of 14 and then pick five for the starting lineup.

The pool: Jay-Z, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Tucker, Spike Lee, Tina Fey, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller, Martha Stewert, Michael Bloomberg, Lenny Kravitz, Fat Joe, Michael J. Fox, Jason Bateman

Breakout MVP-level Point Guard: Timothée Chalamet

NBA Comp: 2015 Stephen Curry

American actor Timothee Chalamet | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Chalamet is simply the most famous person we have at Knicks games right now, and he brings and energy to the sideline that puts the Knicks in good hands as Spike Lee nears 70-years-old. 2015 Stephen Curry was the ultimate “oh so you’re just the best” season in which a player we all knew was good became this good. I think there’s still room for Chalamet to grow his public persona — the Marty Supreme Oscar campaign was a little weird. That’s why it’s not 2016 Steph Curry, an all-time goated basketball experience.

Hall of Fame Two-Guard: Jay-Z

NBA Comp: Michael Jordan (the GOAT)

American rapper and producer Jay-Z | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to the relevant authorities (and to me), Jay-Z is the greatest rapper of all time, and while he is arguably a Nets fan, he was at a Knicks game this year and his radiant aura demands inclusion and the most aggressive NBA Comp on this list. Those who dispute his GOAT status are much like the LeBron truthers: prisoners of the moment that don’t understand the power of an overwhelming vibe. (Look I know he used to be a part-owner of the Nets and is literally from Brooklyn but I’m making an exception, Jordan literally owned the Charlotte Hornets). “S.C. on the sleeve, at the 40/40 club, ESPN on the screen.” Deal with it.

Versatile Small Forward: Kylie Jenner

NBA Comp: Theoretical-maximum Ausar Thompson

Tina Fey, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kylie Jenner is objectively very well known, and while my idiosyncratic media opinions have perhaps limited how much of her content I consume, she’s also the fifth-most followed person on Instagram in the world. I used a Thompson twin here since I’m unclear on if she or Kendall is actually more famous right now; my gut tells me Kendall is, but I’m not sure. Much like I’m unsure if Amen or Ausar Thompson is the better player right now. Up for interpretation.

Elite Supporting Power Forward: Ben Stiller

NBA Comp: 2014 Bulls Pau Gasol

Actor Ben Stiller | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Nobody is going to load up Ben Stiller highlights in 30 years and think he was the best or even really among the best actors of his generation. But he’s had a nice Hollywood resurgence as a director and producer, and (I think) has a great reputation in famous-people-land these days. Much like 2014 Pau Gasol, who got back to the All-Star game and an All-NBA team after leaving Los Angeles.

All-NBA Center: Spike Lee

NBA Comp: 1990 Patrick Ewing

American producer and activist Spike Lee | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When you think “Knicks,” Spike Lee is at least among the first people you think of. While he isn’t presently as famous as he once was, he demands a comp befitting of his unmatched Knicks credentials and filmmaking ability (Do the Right Thing is lightning in a bottle). A Knick, to be sure, and one who the team was built around who’s highs were as high as they get. I hope Lee would appreciate this comp.

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