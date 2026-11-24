Thanksgiving is only the second-biggest holiday in the United States this week. The first is the end of the NBA Cup's group play.

With only four days left in this stage, no team has clinched a spot in the knockout round. Some have clear inside tracks over others in their respective groups, but plenty can change in the coming days.

Before we break down where each team stands, let's first briefly review the tiebreaker rules, which figure to come into effect in at least a handful of groups. Tiebreakers are settled based on the following sequential order:

Head-to-head record in group play

Point differential in group play (not counting overtime)

Total points scored in group play (not counting overtime)

Record from the 2025-26 regular season

Random drawing if two or more teams are still somehow tied after that.

With that in mind, here's where each of the groups stand heading into the final four days of the group-play stage.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;Who will win the 2026 NBA Cup?&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;Share your pick!&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dallas Mavericks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Denver Nuggets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Minnesota Timberwolves&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oklahoma City Thunder&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;San Antonio Spurs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Los Angeles Lakers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Orlando Magic&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Toronto Raptors&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Miami Heat&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Cleveland Cavaliers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Boston Celtics&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Atlanta Hawks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Washington Wizards&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

West Group A

Team W L Diff Dallas Mavericks 2 0 +17 Denver Nuggets 2 0 +16 Phoenix Suns 1 1 +3 Houston Rockets 1 2 -6 Utah Jazz 0 3 -30

West Group A might get decided on Tuesday night when the group-leading Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets face off. Whichever team wins will be 3-0 in the group and will get the head-to-head tiebreaker, which might seal their place in the knockout round.

The Nuggets already have wins over the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, which gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams. The Mavericks beat the Rockets as well, although they don't face the Suns until Friday, the final day of group-stage games.

The Suns could still win Group A if they win out and the Nuggets lose out, but that's their only path. Otherwise, one of the Mavericks and Nuggets will be moving on to the knockout round, and the rest of the group will likely be eliminated unless they run up their point differential this week.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West Group B

Team W L Diff Minnesota Timberwolves 2 0 +32 OKC Thunder 2 1 +36 Memphis Grizzlies 1 1 0 L.A. Clippers 1 1 -25 New Orleans Pelicans 0 3 -44

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the only 2-0 team in Group B, but their two toughest tests await. They're facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and finish up the group stage with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

The Thunder already have wins over the Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans and would be in prime position for a wild-card spot if not for their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, a loss against the Timberwolves on Wednesday could push them out of contention for a wild-card spot.

The Grizzlies could win Group B if they beat both the Clippers and Timberwolves and the Thunder lose out. If all three teams finish 3-1, the Thunder would advance since they'd have the head-to-head tiebreaker over both the Grizzlies and T-Wolves, so the Grizzlies would need to run up their point differential in these next two games to have even a prayer of landing the wild-card spot.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West Group C

Team W L Diff San Antonio Spurs 2 0 +53 Los Angeles Lakers 2 1 -9 Portland Trail Blazers 1 1 +7 Golden State Warriors 1 1 -21 Sacramento Kings 0 3 -30

The San Antonio Spurs laid waste to both the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, giving them an NBA Cup-best plus-53 point differential heading into the final week of group-play games. However, they still have yet to secure their spot in the knockout round, as they're facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. They'll need to win at least one of those two to give themselves a good shot of securing a wild-card spot at worst.

If the Lakers beat the Spurs, they'll likely lock up West Group C, as they already have a win over the Blazers. The Blazers need to win out and have the Spurs beat the Lakers on Friday to have any shot of winning the group.

The Warriors technically aren't eliminated yet, as they pasted the Lakers before getting blown out by the Spurs. If they win out and the Lakers beat the Spurs on Friday, they could backdoor their way into winning Group C. Meanwhile, the Kings are drawing completely dead, which should come as no surprise to anyone who's paid attention to the Kings this season.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

East Group A

Team W L Diff Orlando Magic 3 0 +17 Toronto Raptors 2 1 +9 Detroit Pistons 1 1 +13 Brooklyn Nets 0 2 -18 Milwaukee Bucks 0 2 -22

If the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, they'll lock up East Group A with a perfect 4-0 record in the group-play stage. If they lose, the Pistons will have a golden opportunity to steal Group A, as they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in their final game of group play.

The Raptors are 2-1 with wins over the Pistons and Bucks and a loss to the Magic. If they take care of business Friday against the Brooklyn Nets and the Pistons beat the Magic on Tuesday, there could be a three-way tie atop Group A with all three of the Pistons, Magic and Raptors at 3-1. From there, point differential would be the tiebreaker.

The Nets and the Bucks are two of the NBA's worst teams this season. They haven't been much better during the NBA Cup, either.

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

East Group B

Team W L Diff Miami Heat 2 0 +32 Cleveland Cavaliers 2 1 +21 Philadelphia 76ers 1 1 -19 Indiana Pacers 1 2 -27 New York Knicks 0 2 -7

This looked like the Group of Death heading into the season, and it's lived up to expectations thus far. Although the Indiana Pacers are a shell of themselves thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury, these teams are otherwise beating up on each other as expected.

The Miami Heat are in pole position at 2-0, although they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and New York Knicks on Friday, so they're hardly assured to win the group. The Cleveland Cavaliers already have wins over the Sixers and Pacers, but they lost to the Heat and face the Knicks on Wednesday. If the Sixers win out and the Cavs and Heat beat the Knicks, there'd be a three-way tie atop Group B, which would bring point differential into play.

The Knicks' chances of defending their Cup title are all but dead, as they're already 0-2 and still have games left against the Heat and Cavs. They'll just have to settle with defending their actual championship instead.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

East Group C

Team W L Diff Boston Celtics 2 0 +53 Atlanta Hawks 2 1 +12 Washington Wizards 2 1 +12 Chicago Bulls 1 2 -9 Charlotte Hornets 0 3 -69

The Boston Celtics have a plus-53 point differential, which puts them in a tie with the Spurs for the best in the league to date. However, they are by no means a lock to win Group C.

They face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Both teams are 2-1, so if the Celtics lose to either, they'd both be 3-1 and the other teams would have the tiebreaker over them.

The Hawks already have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wizards, so if they beat the Celtics on Friday, they'll win Group C no matter what happens in the Celtics-Wizards game on Tuesday. If they lose to the Celtics but the Wizards beat the Celtics on Tuesday, the Wizards will win Group C, and the Celtics will likely earn the wild-card berth thanks to their enormous point differential.

The Chicago Bulls are basically drawing dead at 1-2, and the Charlotte Hornets are long gone at 0-3. Their head-to-head showdown Wednesday is relatively meaningless when it comes to the knockout round.