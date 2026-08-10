Victor Wembanyama's confidence is hitting scary new levels

Listen, to be a professional athlete, you need to be oozing with confidence. I'll never forget when Lonnie Walker IV, who had spent consecutive weeks warming the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, said that he was in love with his game.

It takes even more self-belief to be a star in your profession. Last season, Victor Wembanyama cleared reached that threshold. However, the man famous for using his offseasons for internal development may have taken his confidence levels up a whole other level.

Victor Wembanyama can do anything

It is hard to believe that a 7-foot-4 shot-blocking terror can also move like a gazelle and shoot like an archer using a bow and arrow has any limits. With Wembanyama, everything seems possible. That is why you'd be a fool to rule out his most recent statements.

In an interview with Rookicks (a French content creator), Wembanyama said "yes" when asked if he could score more than 100 points in a basketball game. He also said that one French teammate he would like to bring to the San Antonio Spurs is Evan Fournier.

This poses an interesting thought exercise -- which is more likely: Wembanyama posting triple digits or finding a way to dust Fournier (who hasn't been in the league since 2024) off the shelf?

To get serious for a second, I would vote the latter. When it comes to offense, Wembanyama is more of a play finisher than a play creator -- meaning that he is at his best when someone else is setting him up for buckets. I know that Bam Adebayo fits a similar description and just scored 83 points, despite being an inferior offensive player. However, that performance had a lot of exigent circumstances that made it hard to replicate. In the end, Wembanyama's playstyle makes it hard for him to get the volume necessary to truly threaten for 100 points.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama's ability to clean up teammate mistakes around the rim will account for Fournier being relatively old and decrepit when it comes to lateral quickness (he'd be 34 next season). On the flip side, Wembanyama's rim gravity creates a ton of open threes and driving lanes for the other players who share the court for him, allowing Fournier to use his craft and reliable jumper (career 37.4 percent 3-point shooter) to take advantages of the openings Wembanyama creates.

In the grand scheme of things, I wouldn't put too much stock into Wembanyama's words here. This was a rapid fire interview, intended for the type of short form content that often gets misconstrued nowadays.

However, it is cool to see that Wembanyama's confidence remains unphased (and arguably even stronger), even after coming up short in the NBA Finals. As long as he believes in himself, anything is possible, and that includes the all-time single game scoring record or the revival of his beloved Frenchman.