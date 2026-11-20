Victor Wembanyama landed at No. 1 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

This season is just getting started and Victor Wembanyama has already done the impossible a half-dozen times for the San Antonio Spurs. A 52-24 game in just 34 minutes? Check. An alley-oop to himself? How about two in the first five minutes of a game against a top-five defense. An 8-block game? Already did it twice this season, including in that 52-point game.

Part of the magic of any transcendent athlete is their ability to take dreams and manifest them as reality. To show you something you've never seen before or you never thought possible. But even the greatest NBA players of the past have leaned on a limited range of tools to accomplish that.

Michael Jordan did it with incredible leaping ability and aiborne acrobatics. And then, later, low-post footwork and unfailing clutch shotmaking. Shaq did it with raw power. Nikola Jokic does it with unreal vision, creativity and an endless bag of trick shots. Steph Curry did it with chutzpah, unlimited range and unerring accuracy. Russell Westbrook did it with relentless will, manifesting as raw counting stats. They each gave us things we'd never seen before but in retrospect, you were never surprised about who gave you what.

Michael Jordan was never going to break a game by popping from the logo, or burying an opponent with a dozen 3-pointers. Steph Curry was never going to shatter a backboard and Nikola Jokic was never going to take off from the free throw line. Different saints. Different miracles.

But it all feels in reach for Victor Wembanyama's impossibly long arms.

For more player rankings and deep analysis for every NBA team, subscribe to The Whiteboard — FanSided's NBA email newsletter.

If you can dream it, Victor Wembanyama can do it

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the Wemby hyperbole feels utterly tangible at this point. He is going to win multiple MVPs and it might be a decade before anyone else wins Defensive Player of the Year. He is going to lead the Spurs to a title and he's not going to be satisfied with just one. If he decided it was important, he could probably average 40-20 for a season. (He's at 38-16 per 40 minutes right now). If he decided he wanted to dunk from the free throw line in a game, the NBA might have to change it's logo.

At this point, everything is on the table — 84 points in a game? 100 points in a game?! A quadruple-double!?! A quintuple-double!?!? 20 3s!?!?! 20 BLOCKS!?!?!?

Wemby takes the game seriously and isn't going to mess around and chase history just to put a notch in his belt. He's not Ricky Davis. But his imagination and basketball IQ are off the charts and you can already see him discovering that doing the impossible can be the straight-line, shortest-path to his ultimate goal — winning games. Which makes it all the more tantalizing. Imagine an 84-point game that's not a garbage-time clown show, one man chasing a number in a meaningless regular season game. Imagine Wemby scoring 84 points in the playoffs because the Spurs need every single one of them to win.

If you can imagine it, there's a real chance Victor Wembanyama can do it. His utterly unique combination of size and skill open the door to one-off basketball plays that have literally never happened in an NBA game before, and to single-game, season-long and career numbers we can't fathom.

Maybe I'm letting this thread get away from me. Maybe I'm tumbling down the rabbit hole. Jim Carry standing at the door, adrenaline surging as I hear Mary Swanson tell me there's a chance, not paying attention to the fact that it's one-in-a-million.

But maybe that's the true power of Victor Wembanyama — he's arguably the best player in the NBA right now and you know that literally everything is still on the table.