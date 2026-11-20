VJ Edgecombe landed at No. 16 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

The Philadelphia 76ers remade their roster in dramatic and astounding fashion this summer, swapping out Paul George for longtime rival Jaylen Brown before signing LeBron James to a veteran minimum contract, as the ultimate cherry on top. Philadelphia suddenly has the most talented starting lineup in the NBA, with four established All-Stars vying for touches and buckets in the same, bustling ecosystem.

And then there's VJ Edgecombe, the second-year wing coming off of a dominant rookie season. Edgecombe dropped 34 points in his professional debut and continued his ascent from there. It was no normal rookie year. He was essential to the competitive DNA of a legitimate contender, able to carve out a substantial role despite the significant offensive shares allotted to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (and Paul George). Now, the former No. 3 overall pick must find his way in an even more crowded rotation.

VJ Edgecombe is entering uncharted territory with the Sixers

VJ Edgecombe - Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find many points of comparison for Edgecombe's current predicament, even we even want to call it that. It's not often that a top-three draft pick (in a loaded class) ends up on a winning team, where he contributes early and often, with a loud impact. And it's even rarer for that player's share of the offensive pie (at least at first, surface-level glance) to dramatically decrease the following year after the team adds two high-usage stars, basically out of the blue.

VJ Edgecombe is now, for all intents and purposes, the fifth option in Philadelphia's starting five. Nick Nurse will find creative ways to unlock his 21-year-old firecracker, of course. The Sixers will stagger their stars, allowing Edgecombe to assume greater responsibilities alongside the second unit. We can also reasonably expect both LeBron and Joel Embiid to miss their share of games, which will naturally lead to an elevated stature for Edgecombe.

At the end of the day, however, the Sixers need to find ways to maximize their full-strength starting lineup if the goal is to win a championship. Edgecombe is tasked with contributing on both ends while also receiving fewer touches than he rightly "deserves," all while soaking up valuable corporate knowledge from his new star teammates. Both LeBron and Jaylen Brown know a thing or two about winning at the highest possible level.

So far this season, he's averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 33.8 percent from beyond the arc. It would be great to see his 3-point percentage come up but he's already finding his spots and playing off the talent around him.

Edgecombe is built for the role player life. He was a good head on his shoulders. He's unselfish in nature, and equally competitive. He puts in immense effort on defense. He does the "small" things — ball movement, cuts, relocations, the whole nine yards. But he, no doubt, has some kind of ego, as all great stars do. He knows the path he is on. Finding ways to "break out" and flash his stardom without taking away from Philadelphia's greater project will be the defining challenge of Edgecombe's sophomore campaign in the NBA.

VJ Edgecombe is the fifth option, not an afterthought

Payton Pritchard, VJ Edgecombe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is completely fair to express concern about the potential complications that come with stacking multiple high-usage stars, multiple of whom are unfamiliar with their teammates. And for Edgecombe, sure, this does change his trajectory somewhat. That said, it would be misguided to call this a bad situation for Edgecombe. Beyond the long-term benefits of learning from LeBron, Edgecombe's skill set may take on even greater importance this season.

He might not take a huge leap in scoring. His touches will dry up sometimes. But for Philadelphia, it's hard to overstate the value Edgecombe provides as a defender, connector and play-finisher. If he's not creating offense from scratch and expanding his skill set in that way, Edgecombe can still have an outsized impact.

Philadelphia's greatest hurdle (besides health) will be fielding a championship-caliber defense. Edgecombe is probably their best defender, if not their most important (we shall see how Embiid holds up in the middle). Edgecombe will take all the premium perimeter assignments, while his ability to invade passing lanes and generate turnovers will create valuable transition opportunities on offense. Philly figures to live in transition, where Edgecombe is at his best.

This is also a golden opportunity for Edgecombe to feast on scraps. LeBron, JB, Embiid, Maxey — those guys will largely control the ball and the tempo. But Edgecombe, as the nominal "fifth option," will regularly have the opponent's weakest perimeter defender on him. As defenses collapse on Philly's superstar engines, Edgecombe can line up open 3s, cut into open space (where LeBron will reward him more than he has ever been rewarded before), and feast on backdoor lobs and layups. He will be spoon-fed easy buckets. Edgecombe is still developing his handle and his on-ball decision-making; when he's not focused on those areas, however, his unique strengths (speed, athleticism, spatial awareness) will only be amplified.

It will take some time for the Sixers to fully come together as a synchronized unit, but Edgecombe is very much set up for success. Don't let anyone convince you othe