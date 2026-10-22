Warriors vs. Lakers player stats, box score and play-by-play for season opener

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers open their respective regular seasons on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The Warriors' rotation will look pretty similar to last season, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as the major addition. The Lakers, on the other hand, begin a new era. LeBron James has departed for the Philadelphia 76ers and the supporting cast around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves includes plenty of new faces — Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Zaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle.

The Lakers and Warriors aren't expected to be in the same tier as favorites like the Thunder and Spurs, but they're both dark horse contenders who will be looking to get off to a fast start.

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Box score: Spurs vs. Thunder player stats and team stats

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