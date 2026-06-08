What Knicks fans need to know before attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals return to New York with the Knicks leading 2-0 in their chase for a historic championship.

The NBA Finals are set to shift back to New York with the Knicks up 2-0 in a quest to win their first championship since 1973. With the Knicks poised to live up to owner James Dolan's lofty expectations about a potential championship run, fans are very excited to participate in festivities surrounding the home games.

The scene outside Madison Square Garden has been electric for viewing parties during road games and home games have seen the mecca turn into a nuthouse. Everything could be a bit different for Game 3, however, as President Donald Trump has announced he will attend the contest after being invited by Dolan.

This isn't the first sporting event Trump has attended since taking office, including the 2025 U.S. Open men's final and January's national championship game between Indiana and Miami. When a sitting president attends a sporting event it often leads to enhanced security, meaning Knicks fans have to adjust their game day plans if they have tickets to Game 3.

When should Knicks' fans arrive for Game 3?

The Knicks' social media account provided detailed instructions for fans who will be in attendance on Monday. While most fans are used to attending games and walking right into the arena, the Secret Service will be coordinating TSA-style screening for fans entering the building to ensure the safety of the president.

As a result, all fans are encouraged to arrive at MSG two hours before tip off to accomodate the enhanced security. That was a major issue when Trump attended the U.S. Open in September, with the final needing to be delayed a half hour to allow fans more time to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium.

What kind of security changes should fans expect?

TSA-style security means fans will have to go through detailed checkpoints like you would to enter an airport, including metal detectors and potentially full body scanners. The Knicks also announced that there be a no-bag policy to try and expedite the security procedure, meaning fans with purses or handbags will need to leave them home since there is nowhere to store any bags at the arena.

The additional security around Madison Square Garden also means that there will be no official watch party outside the building like there has been in the past. An NYPD official told Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports that there will be alternate locations for watch parties in the city, but those will be revealed at a later time.

Despite rumors on social media to the contrary, an NYPD spokesperson tells @FOS that there WILL be outdoor Knicks Game 3 watch parties tomorrow night. Locations are TBD. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 7, 2026

Possible alternatives to the official watch parties

The presence of President Trump has certainly altered plans for celebrations near MSG, but there will still be plenty of ideas for fans who want to hang out in person to watch Game 3. Besides the other official watch parties, which could be at places like Central Park as there were for Game 2, local bars will be happy to welcome fans in to watch the game with them.

More NBA news and analysis: