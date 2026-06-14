Where the Knicks' Finals win ranks among iconic New York sports title runs

A historic Super Bowl upset featuring one of the greatest plays in NFL history still holds the top spot as New York's ultimate championship run.

New York sports history features several iconic championship runs since 1960, but only a few stand out as truly legendary.

Maybe we should have taken James Dolan more seriously when he set NBA Finals-or-bust expectations for the New York Knicks over the offseason. After a first-round hiccup against Atlanta, the Knicks steamrolled through the rest of the postseason, capping off a 15-1 stampede over the last two months with another come-from-behind win over the San Antonio Spurs to seal their first NBA title in 53 years.

The 94-90 victory sent New York City into a state of euphoria that created iconic moments all over the five boroughs. It felt like the entire city went out to party after the Knicks won, uniting behind a team whose strong work ethic and relatable superstar in Finals MVP Jalen Brunson embody the ethos of the Big Apple.

No one will ever forget this Knicks run, and it's easily their most memorable championship run in franchise history — even usurping the shock of Willis Reed coming out of the tunnel on a bad leg to make the first two shots in a closeout game against the Lakers in 1970. But how does this Knicks title journey stack up against some of the other iconic championships that New York sports teams have produced over the years?

Ranking the most iconic New York sports titles of the modern era

We are defining the modern era here as post-1960, which was when most of the major pro sports leagues began to expand beyond their original configurations. That run does cut off the Brooklyn Dodgers finally winning a championship in 1955 as well as some of the early Yankees titles, but there are still plenty of intriguing candidates over the past 66 years.

New York has had its fair share of iconic title runs over that time span, which meant that legendary teams like the 1996 Yankees barely missed the cut. The 2001 Yankees would have easily made the list if they finished off their memorable October that year, but they fell short in Game 7 to the D-backs. The 1969 Miracle Mets also didn't make the cut as this list has become incredibly tough to crack.

5. 1986 New York Mets

Red Sox v Mets | Focus On Sport/GettyImages

The Mets' second title run featured some incredibly dramatic moments on the way to glory, including a stomach-churning NLCS against the Houston Astros that saw them win the series in six games with a 16-inning thriller in Houston. That game proved pivotal as their nemesis, righty Mike Scott, was waiting in Game 7 after flummoxing New York in Games 1 and 4.

There was also a ton of drama in the World Series against Boston, which was seeking to end the Curse of the Bambino. Mookie Wilson's grounder through the legs of Bill Buckner to help the Mets complete an improbable Game 6 rally gives them the nod ahead of the 1996 Yankees, since it is one of the most memorable moments in sports history.

4. 1968 New York Jets

Joe Namath Calls Signals in Line-Up | Bettmann/GettyImages

There was a lot of uncertainty about the looming AFL-NFL merger, since the first two Super Bowls (then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game before getting rebranded) saw the Green Bay Packers wipe out both of their counterparts with ease. The Jets were hefty underdogs against Earl Morrall's Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, but Joe Namath boldly guaranteed that his team would win the big game in Miami.

Namath won MVP honors without throwing a touchdown pass, and the Jets backed up his guarantee by shocking the Colts 16-7 to give the upcoming merger true legitimacy. New York hasn't been back since, leading some fans to speculate that Namath sold the Jets' souls to the devil to deliver on his guarantee.

3. 1993-94 New York Rangers

Adam Graves (far left) and Captain Mark Messier (sunglasses) | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

The similarities between this title and the Knicks' run are eerie for Madison Square Garden's co-tenants. The Rangers snapped a 54-year title drought with their Stanley Cup win in 1994, a run that included a guarantee from Mark Messier that they'd win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New Jersey Devils while down 3-2.

Messier backed up his words with a hat trick in that game, and the Rangers survived Game 7 with a double-overtime winner from Stephane Matteau. The Blueshirts needed seven games to knock off Vancouver to win the Cup, but the lack of a truly iconic moment in the final series places them below the 2026 Knicks.

2. 2025-26 New York Knicks

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

The Knicks check in here, as their incredibly dominant run also featured plenty of drama. Four NBA Finals comeback wins from double-digit deficits cemented their place in the hearts of New Yorkers, but it is important not to forget their huge fourth-quarter rally against Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals that stole the Cavaliers' souls.

The pandemonium reached a fever pitch with their 29-point rally in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with OG Anunoby's putback to give them the lead with 1.2 seconds to go a candidate for a statue outside of Madison Square Garden. The sheer joy the team gave the city puts them right near the top of the list.

1. 2007 New York Giants

Super Bowl XLII | John W. McDonough/GettyImages

This was a very close finish, but the 2007 Giants take the cake because there was at least some portion of the NBA community that saw a Finals run as a possiblity for these Knicks. Few had Super Bowl expectations for the 2007 Giants, who got to the postseason as a Wild Card team before upsetting Tampa Bay, Dallas and Green Bay in the freezing cold to earn a rematch against the 17-0 New England Patriots.

Entering the game as nearly two-touchdown underdogs, the Giants used their ferocious pass rush to keep the game close. Super Bowl XLII then gave us one of the most iconic moments in sports, David Tyree's helmet catch to keep the Giants' final drive alive and set up Eli Manning's go-ahead touchdown to Plaxico Burress to deny Tom Brady and the Patriots immortality. The sheer improbability of that victory makes them the top dogs for now, if just barely.