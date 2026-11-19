At media day this year, Houston Rockets center Steven Adams issued a dire warning about the NBA in mid-November.

Steven Adams with a warning:



"I will say: You guys should anticipate November. The performance of the league...league wide. GTA is dropping. So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet mate. Just for the month of November performance is gonna go down, it… pic.twitter.com/5JblkZpvrt — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) September 22, 2026

"I will say, you guys should anticipate November, the performance of the league, league-wide... GTA is dropping," Adams said. "So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet, mate. Just for the month of November, performance is gonna go down. It should come back up though, most of the boys will get it done, hopefully they finish the game. Coaching as well, by the way. The coaching and scouts are gonna be horrendous, mate. Just for November, but it should bounce back in December, hopefully. Should be good."

A few years ago, one intrepid internet sleuth discovered that then-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray performed worse on weekends where players could earn twice as much experience in Call of Duty than usual. However, Murray is hardly the only professional athlete who moonlights as a hardcore gamer.

With Grand Theft Auto VI being released worldwide Thursday, will Adams' prediction come true? We'll find out over the next few weeks.

If so, the following teams could be in the most danger of a stark dropoff.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) rebounds in front of guard Josh Hart (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in his NBA career, Karl-Anthony Towns made nearly as much news for his gaming exploits as he did for his on-court performance.

On a Twitch stream in 2016, he said he and then-teammate Andrew Wiggins stayed up until 6 a.m. playing Fortnite while they were in Indianapolis. A few years later, Ben Simmons tried to convince Towns to hop into a PUBG: Battlegrounds session, but Towns was reluctant because he had a game the following night. (Simmons replied that Towns had "plenty of time" because the Wolves were facing the Atlanta Hawks.)

Towns once told ESPN's Tyler Erzberger that he might be "one of the best gamers in the NBA. I play everything. I play every single type of genre game." In 2025, he told ESPN's Kirk McKeand that he planned to do a "100% completion route" on Assassin's Creed Shadows once the game came out.

One year later, he won an NBA championship. Parents, take that lesson to heart.

KAT isn't the only avid gamer on the Knicks, though. In 2019, Lonzo Ball told Erzberger that Josh Hart was "the biggest gamer I know personally." Jalen Brunson is a big Call of Duty guy, too . And Andre Drummond is "a fan of the Grand Theft Auto games, especially the fifth installment of the series," according to Erzberger.

As the Knicks look to move past their slow start to the season, the timing of GTA VI's release could not be worse for them.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) celebrates with guard Jalen Green (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anyone can challenge Towns' video game supremacy in the NBA, it might be Devin Booker.

Booker has long been a fixture in the competitive Call of Duty space. In fact, he learned that the NBA was suspending the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic while on a Call of Duty: Warzone live stream on Twitch. (He was later added as a playable character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.)

Thankfully, the NBA is back in full force again, not just in the Disney bubble. There's just one problem, as Booker recently told Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports: His job requires to travel a lot, which limits his CoD time.

"I don’t like playing outside of my setups," Booker said. "I don't like playing on hotel Wi-Fi if I'm playing Call of Duty because those split-seconds matter."

Luckily for Booker, internet stability (or lack thereof) shouldn't impact his ability to play the single-player mode of GTA VI while on the road. He can save his CoD sessions for when he's back at home and grind GTA VI on road trips. It's the best of both worlds.

Booker told Greg Beacham of the Associated Press that he loves to "go in there and just be reckless" when playing Grand Theft Auto. He added that he had already preordered GTA VI.

Philadelphia 76ers

Booker isn't the only Call of Duty junkie in the NBA. Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe recently told reporters that he, Tyrese Maxey and Justin Edwards all play it as well.

We got into a conversation about video games at today’s practice, which led to the revelation that, like rest of us, VJ Edgecombe is counting down the days until Grand Theft Auto VI comes out. pic.twitter.com/Dn7ED8LnVR — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) November 14, 2026

Edgecombe added that he's "trying to get" LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to join in, while Joel Embiid "only wants to play MLB." Perhaps they can all find common ground on GTA VI.

Back when LeBron was a rookie, he would travel with his PlayStation 2 and play Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. In 2018, Embiid told Nell McShane Wulfhart of the New York Times that he also prefers to "chill and play video games" on the road instead of going out and partying.

“Everywhere I go, I always have to bring my PlayStation," Embiid said. "I'm a big game guy. I play 'FIFA,' 'NBA 2K,' 'Madden' sometimes. Sometimes, 'Grand Theft Auto.' Other than that, I play Monopoly and then sometimes I play poker."

The new-look Sixers are still working to develop chemistry both on and off the court. GTA VI could be a bonding experience for them… provided that Embiid has learned how to tone down his video-game trash talk, that is.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his arrival in the NBA in 2012, Anthony Davis quickly let everyone know he was a gamer. He told Adam Figman of SLAM that he "always" had been a big video games guy and played Call of Duty "24/7."

"If Call of Duty came out with a game every day, I would get it," he added.

Davis has expanded beyond CoD, though. He appears to have fallen for Grand Theft Auto Roleplay, a multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Should I hop on that gta rp? Heard it’s pretty dope! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 3, 2021

He even got LeBron to join in on one stream, so perhaps the former teammates can sync back up online once GTA VI's multiplayer mode goes live as well? In the meantime, the Wizards can only hope that GTA VI doesn't cause Davis to go into the tank, as he's been one of their brightest spots to date this season.

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Paul George | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul George's first season in Boston has gone swimmingly thus far. Could GTA VI be what sends it off the rails?

While the NBA was shut down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and Nick Friedell wrote about the number of players who had thrown themselves head-first into gaming with their newfound free time. George's longtime friend and manager, Myles Williams, told Youngmisuk and Friedell that even during the season, he "probably averaged '30-40 hours a week' gaming."

All of that practice appears to have paid off. Andre Drummond told Youngmisuk and Friedell that George could "be a professional [esports player] if he wants to be."

If George's efficiency suddenly dips over the next few weeks, the culprit should be fairly obvious.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee confers with guard Grayson Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much has gone right for the Charlotte Hornets thus far. Kon Knueppel has played a grand total of six minutes this season because of a hamstring injury. The Hornets have kicked off the start of their post-LaMelo Ball era by opening the season at 4-10.

The good news for them is that Grayson Allen is absolutely balling. More than 70% of his shot attempts have come from three-point range, and he's drilling 45.8% of those looks. The bad news is that Allen has long been known as one of the NBA's most avid gamers.

Allen told Olsen that he's prone to some late-night gaming sessions.

"I know it's supposed to be a wind-down period but it doesn't matter what I do sometimes after a game—I'm going to be up till 2 a.m. (anyway)," he said.

If GTA VI has Allen burning the midnight oil for the next few weeks, the Hornets' tough start to the season could get even worse.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Back in 2019, Lonzo Ball told Erzberger that Josh Hart was "the biggest gamer I know personally." In fact, Lonzo wasn't even the biggest gamer in his own household growing up.

"It's [LaMelo] for sure. I don't play as much as him," Lonzo said. "Sports games, I'm better than him, but when it comes to shooting games and stuff, he probably has that."

Perhaps the GTA series is to blame for his, erm, questionable driving?

Until Anthony Edwards returns from the knee procedure that knocked him out after only four games, the Timberwolves will need Ball to be at his best. Late-night GTA sessions are not what the doctor ordered in that regard.

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luka Dončić isn't just an NBA megastar. He's an Overwatch megastar, too.

In 2024, Dončić revealed that he was ranked in the top 500 for the tank role in Overwatch 2, according to ESPN. The following year, he collaborated with Overwatch for custom rewards and a custom Stadium build.

It's unclear if Dončić exclusively plays first-person shooters like Overwatch or if he's open to some third-person experiences. If it's the latter, GTA VI might wind up being a bigger roadblock to Luka's MVP candidacy than Victor Wembanyama.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GTA VI takes place in the Miami-inspired Leonida, so it's only fitting that multiple Miami Heat players are already buzzing about the new game.

During an appearance on SportsCenter earlier this week, Heat guard Klay Thompson said he would "absolutely" be playing GTA VI, as he had been playing "since it was a bird's-eye view on the original PlayStation."

The Heat organization even got in on it by hosting "A Night in Vice City" at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday. The Heat wore their Vice City jerseys, had special concession stands in honor of GTA and had a special drone show over Biscayne Bay.

"It's a big thing because growing up as a kid, we all were on 'Grand Theft Auto,'" Heat forward Bobby Portis told Beacham. "It's been like a buildup, and everybody’s been asking when this was going to come out. Just so happy that we’re here in Miami when it does. Definitely an honor to be able to grace the Vice City and be a part of history."

As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo and/or Bam Adebayo don't go off the GTA deep end, the Heat should mostly be fine. But if their supporting cast isn't operating at 100% for the next few weeks, that will reduce the Heat's margin for error.