The NBA MVP race always looks close in the first few weeks of the season but this year has been on another level. Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama are putting up historic numbers. Steph Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have carried their teams higher than anyone imagined. And the field of stars leading contenders is deep — Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum, Alperen Sengun, Nikola Jokic.

We still have months of regular-season action to unwind this knot, but for now, we'd like to know who you think is leading the race.

Poll: Who is leading the NBA MVP race right now?

The top MVP candidates right now

Victor Wembanyama: The league's best young big man already has a 50-20 game this season and is averaging 30.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game. He's been the best defensive player in the league by a huge margin and his offense has taken a leap. As Bryan Toporek pointed out yesterday, his biggest obstacle may be that the Spurs are hammering teams by such big margins that he won't play enough minutes to really challenge Luka's box score stats.

Luka Doncic: The Lakers' star is already on track for one of the greatest offensive seasons in NBA history, averaging 39.3 points per game on a 67.5 true shooting percentage, adding 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Between his scoring and assists, he's responsible for 59.6 points per game — an astronomical total at an absurd level of efficiency.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: In addition to trailing the historic numbers of Wemby and Luka, voter fatigue is going to be a significant barrier for SGA. His efficiency is down, but he's still fourth in the league and scoring and has kept the Thunder near the top of the Western Conference even as three of their five projected preseason starters have been out with injury.

Stephen Curry: The Warriors seemed dead in the water after losing their first three games of the season. But they've followed that up with an eight-game winning streak and Curry's numbers — 30.6 points per game, 72.2 true shooting percentage, 50/40/90 — are right on pace with 2015-16 when he was the first unanimous MVP in league history.