It feels like the NBA season just started — not a single team has played 10 games yet — but we already have a leaguewide day-off. No games are scheduled for today, Tuesday, Nov. 3. This is one of just 10 days built into the calendar between the beginning and of the regular season without any games played.

Why are there no NBA games today?

Today is Election Day across the United States and the NBA didn't schedule any games, encouraging everyone to go cast their vote. According to The Athletic, "the decision resumes a tradition that began in 2022 and has continued every year except for last season, as 2025 was an off year with no major races in NBA cities."

According to a press release from the NBA, this move “will encourage fans and the broader NBA community to make a plan to vote and to participate in the civic process."

The NBA is unique in their accomodation for Election Day on the schedule. The NHL has a full schedule today and there are college football and both men's and women's college basketball games being played as well. The NBA's lone Canadian franchise — the Toronto Raptors — does not have a game scheduled on Dec. 7, Election Day in Canada.

What other days have no games during the NBA season?

In addition to Election Day, there are no NBA games scheduled on the following dates this season:

Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve

Feb. 19-24 — All-Star Break

April 10 — Day before the regular season finale

The NBA schedule will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4 with 14 games and 28 teams in action, highlighted by the Detroit Pistons against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Dallas Mavericks against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET, both on ESPN.