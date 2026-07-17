Why Cameron Boozer is the toughest prospect to evaluate in NBA Summer League

Analysts are weighing a range of outcomes from solid starter to disappointment, with the key question being how his skill set adapts to the pro level.

Cameron Boozer has been one of the most productive rookies participating in Summer League. That gives an analytically driven organization like the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of reason to pat themselves on the back after taking the former Duke star with the No. 3 overall pick.

A closer look at Boozer's play in Las Vegas paints a more complicated picture of him as a prospect. He's frequently been overmatched at the point of attack by more athletic frontcourt prospects. Those moments leave serious questions about just how good Boozer can be as a starter at the pro level.

The good news for fans in Memphis is that Boozer has been an efficient offensive engine through his four Summer League games. Averaging 20 points per night on 58 percent shooting from the field bodes well for a rookie transitioning to pro ball. Shooting 38.5 percent from behind the three-point arc also suggests he can become a more dynamic scorer than he was during his collegiate career.

What's the best case scenario for Cameron Boozer as a prospect?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No rational observer should call Boozer anything more than an average athlete at the power forward position. That limits his potential player comparisons to bigs who have thrived more on skill than any sort of natural athletic advantage.

Kevin Love's career showcases a nice potential outcome for Boozer. He came into the NBA with more of a reputation as a long-range shooter, but Boozer has shown real progress on that front since finishing up at Duke. To make the Love comparison sing he'll need to improve his defensive rebounding and outlet passing. Boosting those skills would give him more value as an offensive initiator in the full court then he can ever achieve in the halfcourt setting.

LaMarcus Aldridge is another comp that might make sense for Boozer to chase. He has more length as a low-post operater, but Boozer has more lower body strength to help create space on the block. The rookie will need to diversify his offensive game to achieve Alridge's status as a one-on-one creator, but it's something he might be able to achieve in time.

What's the worst case scenario for Boozer as a pro?

Duke Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Boozer does not find a way to improve his functional athleticism then the downside comparisions for him in the NBA become pretty bleak. Two former Duke standouts who've flamed out in the league should be worrying cautionary tales for Boozer and the Grizzlies.

Jahlil Okafor was drafted with high expectations as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, but he never seemed to find his footing as a starter in the NBA. He had a lot of skill to wield on the block, but his lack of athleticism prevented him from ever becoming a star on the offensive end. Perhaps more importantly, it also limited him to being a defensive weakness which ultimately saw him fail to live up to his draft hype.

Marvin Bagley is a more recent player who might serve as bad news for Boozer's future. His biggest NBA sin was being drafted one spot ahead of Luka Doncic, but he was a tweener who lacked the size to hold up at center or the quickness to thrive at the power forward spot. Like Boozer, he was also an ultra-polished frontcourt player coming into the league. Boozer will hope his three-point shooting acumen serves as a crucial separator between he and Bagley.

What's the most likely outcome for Cameron Boozer and the Grizzlies?

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The disappointing aspect of Boozer as the No. 3 pick is that he does not possess superstar upside. He may enjoy seasons where he puts up good offensive numbers, but he's not the sort of dynamic offensive player who can bend opposing defenses to his will.

The defensive side of his game is even less inspiring. He'll likely always be a minus on that end of the floor given his lack of explosiveness. His effort and smarts might prevent him from becoming a defensive disaster, but it will always be a weakness.

Add it up and it is clear the Boozer is a good bet to be a solid starter. If that sounds like damning with faint praise, it is. He'll stay in the NBA for a long time but he won't be anything more than an above-average starter for a team that harbors legitimate title aspirations.

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