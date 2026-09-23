Why Jalen Duren might have to take a pay cut to leave Detroit

In the free-agency staredown between Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons, the latter blinked first.

In mid-September, Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reported that Duren was seeking a five-year deal worth at least $200 million, while the Pistons' offer topped out in the five-year, "$190 million range." But on Monday, Amick and Patterson reported that the Pistons "upped their offer by $10 million in recent days," bringing them to a five-year, $200 million deal "that has no team or player options and is fully guaranteed."

Despite the Pistons budging, Duren has "thus far rebuffed the offer," according to Amick and Patterson. He has until Oct. 1 either to sign a new deal with the Pistons or to accept his $9.6 million qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Pistons could push that deadline back, "but it remains unclear if they have any plans to do so if needed," Amick and Patterson reported Monday.

For now, the math is on the Pistons' side. But recent developments could embolden Duren to gamble on himself and explore free agency next offseason.

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The salary math for Duren

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Because Duren made an All-NBA team this past season, he's currently eligible to receive a five-year deal worth up to $287.0 million from the Pistons. If he instead decides to take his qualifying offer, he could be forced to settle for nearly $100 million less in free agency next summer.

The NBA recently raised its salary-cap projection for the 2027-28 season to $176 million, according to Fred Katz and John Hollinger of The Athletic, which is a $2 million jump over its initial $174 million projection. Based on that figure, a max contract for Duren would begin at $44 million if he doesn't make another All-NBA team or win MVP or Defensive Player of the Year.

If Duren misses out on those end-of-season honors, the Pistons' offer to him next summer would top out at five years and $255.2 million, while any other team could offer him no more than a four-year, $189.2 million deal. If he does make another All-NBA team, the Pistons could offer him a five-year deal worth more than $306 million (!).

So, if Duren takes his $9.6 million qualifying offer and then receives a full four-year, $189.2 million max deal from another team next offseason, he'd earn $198.8 million over the next half-decade. That's $1.2 million less than what the Pistons are currently offering him.

With that in mind, why wouldn't Duren just take the Pistons' money and run? Is he really willing to risk a $200 million payday by taking the qualifying offer and hoping he stays healthy this coming season?

According to Amick and Patterson, the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and at least one other team are "known to have serious interest in Duren," which might make him confident about his prospects in unrestricted free agency next offseason. There's always a chance that the 2027-28 salary cap comes in higher than $176 million, which would bump up the value of Duren's max contract next summer as well.

Duren also might just want a fresh opportunity on a new team. Amick and Patterson reported Monday that "rival teams have indicated for quite some time that Duren is very interested in playing elsewhere, and his absence from multiple team events in the summer is certainly a sign of his discontent."

Additionally, league sources told Amick and Patterson that Detroit's latest offer contains a weight clause, although they said "that part was not in writing." That might have rubbed Duren the wrong way, particularly if other teams wouldn't try to pull the same thing with him next summer.

To some extent, Duren has the Pistons over a barrel. He knows they can't risk losing him for nothing next summer, but they do also need to be mindful of their long-term finances, particularly with Cade Cunningham on a 30 percent max deal and Ausar Thompson having just signed a five-year, $155 million extension.

The Pistons can—and should—get creative with Duren's contract by frontloading it and having it decrease as Cunningham and Thompson's salaries continue to rise. They're more than $46 million below the NBA's luxury-tax line for now, so they have plenty of room to maneuver in that regard.

While multiple teams could carve out enough cap space to offer Duren a full max deal next summer, the Pistons also have some leverage over him. Turning down their $200 million contract to take the qualifying offer would be an enormous risk for him. One injury could torpedo his earning potential moving forward.

Is Duren's desire to play elsewhere strong enough for him to accept that risk? Or should he take the Pistons' money and run, knowing he can request a trade later if things don't work out in Detroit? We'll find out within the next week or so.