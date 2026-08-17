Why Stephen Curry should not demand a trade from Warriors

After failing to make it to the postseason, the Golden State Warriors needed a big offseason to keep their championship window open. Unfortunately, outside of re-signing Kristaps Porziņģis and drafting Yaxel Lendeborg. They struck out on big names like LeBron James and Anthony Davis and let a solid in-house depth piece (Quentin Post) slip through the cracks.

As a result, many have wondered whether Stephen Curry may finally request a trade from the only team he's ever known, with general manager Mike Dunleavy even noting that the team would honor such a decision if Curry ultimately wants to go in that direction. Although, it is important to note that no such request has been made up to this point.

However, I think, if Curry actually did requested out, that would be a huge mistake, and here's why.

Why Stephen Curry requesting a trade would be a mistake

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think that ring counting when comparing players historically is a poor data point to cite. Basketball is a team sport, and championships are won by great teams, not just great players. However, whether we like it or not, ring culture is a huge part of the discourse.

I say this to say that I completely understand when players leave teams in order to pursue a title. I also imagine that the feeling of hoisting the Larry O'Brein trophy at center court is among the greatest sensations of the human experience.

However, Curry has four NBA titles to marvel at in his trophy case, and if his biggest concern right now is cementing his first ballot Hall of Fame legacy, I think the idea of staying with the same team his whole career will be viewed more favorily than him having five rings instead of four. Just look at how much reverence people hold for Dirk Nowitzki, who only has one ring but played 21 seasons with the same team.

Even if Curry doesn't care about his legacy and just wants to take one more stab at a title chase, hot take, I think this Warriors team can be pretty good. Probably not inner circle contender good, but definetly good enough to satisfy Curry's competitive juices.

Lendeborg was the perfect player for them to draft and plug into their lineup right now. Not only is he older and battle-tested, but he also fits their need for a two-way low usage forward. Also, one thing that flew under-the-radar last season with all the losing they were doing was just how much Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos improved. Both of them are looking like low-end starter/high-end bench caliber of players.

Porziņģis' blend of floor spacing and shot blocking makes him a perfect fit for Draymond Green on both sides of the ball. He'll have a full offseason with the Warriors under his belt, and should be poised for a bounce-back campaign, if he can stay healthy (a big "if," I know).

Oh, and by the way, Curry is still one of the best players in the world, and he's more than capable of being the number one banana on a high-level team. The biggest question mark is going to revolve around how quickly Jimmy Butler III can get back to some semblance of the version he was playing at before his ACL, if that is even possible.

The Warriors need a lot to break right for them if they are going to be a truly competitive team out west in 2026-27, but even if they aren't, the prospect of being a one team guy is too tantalizing for Curry to ruin with a short-sighted trade request.