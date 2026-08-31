Why the Toronto Raptors are going to be so much better than you think this season

The biggest mistake sportsbooks may be making this offseason is underestimating the Toronto Raptors. According to FanDuel, the Raptors have the sixth-best odds (+950) of coming out of the Eastern Conference and representing them in the NBA Finals. However, I think that, if they stay healthy, the Raptors may be the best team on that side of the bracket.

Why the Toronto Raptors can win the East

Nowadays, to win big, you want to be sound on both sides of the ball. Look at the New York Knicks, who marched all the way to an NBA Championship by channeling the perfect groove on both sides of the ball.

Last season, the Raptors were one of the best defenses in the league -- finishing the regular season ranked fifth in defensive rating. However, their offense was only average (ranking 15th in offensive rating). Normally, when a team is trying to improve their offense, they do it by sacrificing some of what makes them great on the defensive side of the ball. Just look at the moves the Detroit Pistons made this offseason.

But what makes this Raptors team so intriguing is that they were able to improve their offense while also strengthening their defense (or, at the very least, maintaining it). Their marquee move this offseason was trading away Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and some draft capital for Kawhi Leonard (and it looks like the league isn't going to do anything to nullify this transaction).

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, the Raptors traded away the player who was probably their worst defensive starter (Ingram) and a youngster who had fallen out of the rotation (Dick) for Leonard, who was once the best non-big defender in the league and is still a strong positive on that end of the floor (72nd percentile in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, per Dunks & Threes). That is without mentioning that he's one of the very best offensive centerpieces in the association (fifth in OFF EPM), and the exact type of player who fits seamlessly alongside most other high-level players.

The Raptors were able to enhance their offense without taking a hit to their defense, giving them a chance to be the most well-rounded team in the East. This is without factoring in the improvements that their young bucks like Scottie Barnes (age-25 season), Collin Murray-Boyles (age-21), and Ja'Kobe Walter (age-22) could be in for, or the additional contributions that Allen Graves may be able to provide.

Immaneul Quickley, who missed the entire postseason last go around, is back and ostensibly healthy. His able to space the floor while providing secondary ball handling will make for a great fit alongside Leonard and Barnes. RJ Barrett survived the blockbuster trade and is ready to build upon a strong first round showing against the Cleveland Cavaliers (24.1 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 56.3 percent true shooting).

The Raptors may very well have the best blend of talent, fit, and depth (we haven't even talked about guys like (Jamal Shead, Jakob Poeltl, Jamison Battle, Kyle Anderson, and Trayce Jackson-Davis). This is a recipe for an elite basketball team. The kind that competes for the NBA title. And yet, it seems like no one is even noticing.