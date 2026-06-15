College football rankings: 10 best defensive linemen going into 2026

If you don’t have a good defensive line, it doesn’t really matter how good the rest of your team is. You have to be able to generate pressure, force quarterbacks into expedited, post-snap processes and ultimately scheme up the perfect game plan to attack your opponents strengths. It doesn’t matter how many points you score if you can’t stop your opponent from scoring. These 10 players are the ones known to be the most disruptive in college football. These defensive lineman will ultimately determine how good (or bad) their respective teams’ seasons will go.

10. EDGE Anthony Smith, Minnesota Gophers

2025 stats: 38 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 3 passes defended

Anthony Smith could be the biggest dark horse on this list. Most every player on this list was already considered one of the best entering last year and should build on that. Smith, he’s about to have his fifth season in Minnesota and he couldn’t be coming off a hotter 2025. His 12.5 sacks proves he’s among college football’s best and could see his draft stock rise with another big season. Minnesota isn’t a great program, but they are in the Big Ten, which means he’ll get the exposure.

9. DL David Stone, Oklahoma Sooners

2025 stats: 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defended

R Mason Thomas probably owes David Stone some props for all the hype he’s getting ahead of his rookie season. Stone was a first-year starter in 2025 and was the catalyst on the defensive line, freeing up his pass-rushing teammates to be disruptive. When you can command that kind of success as an interior defensive lineman, it leads to a lot of success within the team. With Stone returning for 2026, I expect him to have just as much of an impact for the Sooners.

8. DT A’Mauri Washington, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7 passes defended

This Oregon defense has been getting a lot of attention, for good reason too. On paper, it’s probably one of the best in college football. A’Mauri Washington is a big reason for that. His stats won’t tell the full story. They’ll show a player that looks like he has a lot of potential, he just hasn’t reached yet. But below the box score, watching him, you’ll see how much attention offensive lines give to him. What he means to Oregon will show up in the defense's success rather than his individual numbers, which is more valuable than any stat.

7. EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon Ducks

2025 stats: 34 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 FF

Matayo Uiagalelei regressed a bit from 2024. His sack total was nearly chopped in half and he had a few less total tackles. Nonetheless, he’s still one of the best defensive lineman in college football ahead of the season. He has a chance to skyrocket his draft stock with a big season. This year, all eyes will be on Oregon and if they can actually become championship contenders. That will fall on the shoulders of this defense and Uiagalelei.

6. DT Will Echoles, Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 68 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 passes defended

It wasn’t just Pete Golding that’s responsible for Ole Miss’s solid defense last year, Will Echoles played a big role too. While he was primarily a run stuffer, he led the Power 4 schools in both pressures and defensive stops. If the Rebels want to get back to the CFP and contend in the SEC again, they’re going to need this defense to be elite again, which includes Echoles. He was a name that surfaced during the Rebels’ playoff run and now he’s a player teams will be keying in on the defensive line. The problem is he’s one of many returning weapons on that defensive line so good luck.

5. DT A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech Red Raiders

2025 stats: 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, FF

Texas Tech has been transfer portal merchants when it comes to addressing their defense. They turned to Lee Hunter and David Bailey in 2025 and it helped the Red Raiders reach the College Football Playoff. A.J. Holmes Jr. was a big part of that defense as well. This year will be his second in Lubbock and with Hunter and Bailey gone to the NFL, he’ll have all the pressure of keeping Texas Tech elite. I don’t think that will be a problem based on his 88.1 run defense grade on PFF.

4. EDGE Clev Lubin, Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 stats: 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 FF

Clev Lubin is a product of the transfer portal. After his breakout season at Louisville in 2025, he’s coming back with one more point to prove: He’s one of the best pass rushers in college football. He has one of the highest PFF grades in college football from last year and he should be set for yet another breakout season. The Cardinals had a bit of an up and down season that almost saw them crash the College Football Playoff. Lubin’s ability to disrupt the pass game will be paramount to Louisville contending in the ACC again this year.

3. EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, LSU Tigers

2025 stats: 45 tackles, 9 sacks, INT

Princewill Umanmielen followed his coach from Ole Miss to LSU for the 2026 season and it’s a massive addition for Lane Kiffin. LSU was extremely underwhelming in 2025, so much so that it cost Brian Kelly his job in the middle of the season. Their offense and defense just didn’t simply look like it should have. Kiffin wanted to make sure that his first season defense wasn’t going to be a problem. If Umanmielen plays as well as he did in 2025, the Tigers will be in good shape for a turnaround.

2. EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 FF

You know No. 1 is an elite player when Dylan Stewart is No. 2 on this list. Stewart, though his numbers aren’t quite as strong as the No. 1, is one of the most destructive pass rushers in college football. Stewart has a 90.2 pass rush grade over the last two years and had a 79.0 run defense grade, per PFF. If that doesn’t tell you how good he is, I don’t know what else will. South Carolina needs to have a good season, if nothing more, for Shane Beamer’s sake. Their success will hinge on how good Stewart plays in 2026.

1. EDGE Colin Simmons, Texas Longhorns

2025 stats: 48 tackles, 12 sacks, 3 FF

I think it’s hard to dispute that Colin Simmons is the best defensive lineman in college football. He finished the year with 12 sacks and was one of the main pieces on that solid defense. He’s back and not only one of the top pass rushers in college football, but also one of the top draft picks in the 2027 class. Simmons should have another big year with the Longhorns, who are looking to get to the College Football Playoff. They need Simmons to have a big season if they want to get there.

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